Jay Leno Comforts Dementia-Stricken Wife on Rare Day Out: 'I Enjoy Taking Care of Her'

After classic car-enthusiast Jay was seriously injured and suffered extensive burns in a November 2022 garage fire, tragedy struck again when he revealed Mavis had been diagnosed with "advanced dementia" the following year.

The diagnosis led the former Tonight Show host to file for conservatorship of Mavis in January 2023. In his petition, Jay stated his wife has "been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years".

A court-appointed lawyer recommended approving the comedian's request in April, stating Mavis "sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth."

The conservatorship was granted the same month. Since then, the couple have rarely been seen out in public.