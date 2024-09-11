Troubling New Allegations Surface After Scientology Doctor Dad of 'RHONY' Star Rebecca Minkoff Sued for Alleged Misdiagnosis in Whitney Mills Suicide Case: Lawsuit

An amended complaint has been filed in the wrongful death lawsuit involving Whitney Mills, who tragically took her own life on May 13, 2022, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The updated version of the lawsuit includes new allegations and adds Dr. David Minkoff, a prominent Scientologist and father of RHONY star Rebecca Minkoff, and his Clearwater, Florida clinic, LifeWorks Wellness Center, as defendants, according to court documents obtained by The Underground Bunker.