Jay Leno Prepares to Die: 'Tonight Show' Icon, 74, Reveals Final Wishes and Plans to Erect Car Museum in His Honor — 'No One Lives Forever'

Jay Leno is facing the inevitable as he makes end-of-life arrangements dictating how his fortune should be divvied up when he dies.

Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal the 74-year-old and his wife, Mavis, plan to leave a seven-figure chunk of dough to family and also open a museum to honor Jay's passion for cars.

The former late-night host updated his will in a Los Angeles court after being appointed as conservator for Mavis, 77, who has been battling severe dementia.