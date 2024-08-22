Celebs' Secret Reasons for Fleeing Hollywood Revealed as More and More Stars Quit Tinseltown — From Kid Safety Missions to Fakery Hatred

In May, Jessica Biel reveale her decision to leave Hollywood for Montana with husband Justin Timberlake was about giving their sons a regular life.

She said: "It's just trying to create some normalcy for these kids.

"We want to share our family with our loved ones and friends and also, we understand that our job has this major public-facing element, so we understand that part of it, but also these kids didn't choose this.

"I don't want to expose them in any way until they have an ability to make that decision for themselves, you know?"