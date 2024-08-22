Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Jessica Biel

Celebs' Secret Reasons for Fleeing Hollywood Revealed as More and More Stars Quit Tinseltown — From Kid Safety Missions to Fakery Hatred

Celebs' Secret Reasons for Fleeing Hollywood Revealed as More and More Stars Quit Tinseltown — From Kid Safety Missions to Fakery Hatred
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 21 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jessica Biel

jessica biel
Source: MEGA

In May, Jessica Biel reveale her decision to leave Hollywood for Montana with husband Justin Timberlake was about giving their sons a regular life.

She said: "It's just trying to create some normalcy for these kids.

"We want to share our family with our loved ones and friends and also, we understand that our job has this major public-facing element, so we understand that part of it, but also these kids didn't choose this.

"I don't want to expose them in any way until they have an ability to make that decision for themselves, you know?"

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel McAdams

rachel mcadams
Source: MEGA

After doing the Hollywood thing, Rachel McAdams now lives down south — and says it's perfect for life with two young children.

She said of her past two-year break from acting: "I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot.

"But I also knew it wasn't quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane."

Amanda Seyfried

amanda seyfried
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Jessica Biel

McAdams' Mean Girls costar Amanda Seyfried feels the same. She and husband Thomas Sadoski live on a farm in the Catskills, in upstate New York, with chickens, goats, horses and a donkey (oh, and two kids – Nina, 7, and Thomas, 3).

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid

bella hadid
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid grew up in L.A. and spent a lot of time in New York – but she recently relocated to Fort Worth, Texas to be closer to her cowboy beau, Adan Banuelos. With a life-long love of horses and the outdoors, she's in total bliss.

She said in May: "For the first time, I'm not putting on a fake face. I genuinely am happy."

Article continues below advertisement

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed

ian somerhalder and nikki reed
Source: MEGA

Some stars leave the city for eco reasons too.

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed now live as sustainably as they can on a farm outside Santa Barbara, Calif., with their two kids and 18 pets.

They compost, grow vegetables, catch water in rain barrels and source hand-me-downs.

But now hat these stars live so far from the action, how do they work? Well, apart from when they're filming, they can do a lot (calls with agents, press interviews, reading scripts) remotely. And if they're needed in L.A.? They can afford hotels!

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Article continues below advertisement
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.