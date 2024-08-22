Celebs' Secret Reasons for Fleeing Hollywood Revealed as More and More Stars Quit Tinseltown — From Kid Safety Missions to Fakery Hatred
Jessica Biel
In May, Jessica Biel reveale her decision to leave Hollywood for Montana with husband Justin Timberlake was about giving their sons a regular life.
She said: "It's just trying to create some normalcy for these kids.
"We want to share our family with our loved ones and friends and also, we understand that our job has this major public-facing element, so we understand that part of it, but also these kids didn't choose this.
"I don't want to expose them in any way until they have an ability to make that decision for themselves, you know?"
Rachel McAdams
After doing the Hollywood thing, Rachel McAdams now lives down south — and says it's perfect for life with two young children.
She said of her past two-year break from acting: "I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot.
"But I also knew it wasn't quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane."
Amanda Seyfried
- Booze and Vape Ban: Desperate Justin Timberlake's Marital Promise to Jessica Biel in Wake of DWI — as He Confesses He's 'Gotten Into Some Bad Habits'
- Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Put on a United Front After His DUI Shame: ‘She’s Moved On’
- Jessica Biel 'Livid' With Justin After DWI Arrest, He's 'Skating on Thin Ice' Despite Couple's United Front
McAdams' Mean Girls costar Amanda Seyfried feels the same. She and husband Thomas Sadoski live on a farm in the Catskills, in upstate New York, with chickens, goats, horses and a donkey (oh, and two kids – Nina, 7, and Thomas, 3).
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid grew up in L.A. and spent a lot of time in New York – but she recently relocated to Fort Worth, Texas to be closer to her cowboy beau, Adan Banuelos. With a life-long love of horses and the outdoors, she's in total bliss.
She said in May: "For the first time, I'm not putting on a fake face. I genuinely am happy."
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed
Some stars leave the city for eco reasons too.
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed now live as sustainably as they can on a farm outside Santa Barbara, Calif., with their two kids and 18 pets.
They compost, grow vegetables, catch water in rain barrels and source hand-me-downs.
But now hat these stars live so far from the action, how do they work? Well, apart from when they're filming, they can do a lot (calls with agents, press interviews, reading scripts) remotely. And if they're needed in L.A.? They can afford hotels!
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.