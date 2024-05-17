Kanye West's Abandoned $2.2 Million Calabasas Ranch Crumbling Into Disrepair

Kanye West's $2.2 million Calabasas ranch is falling apart and crumbling into disrepair several years after the rapper allegedly abandoned the home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

New photos of the property obtained by the Daily Mail show a large, gaping hole where the front entrance used to be, debris scattered on the ground, missing roof shingles, overgrown greenery around the house, and portions of the concrete driveway chipped away.

Part of the property is concealed by a red covering, and a circular fenced-off area — believed to be the remnants of one of his Yeezy Home dome shelters — initially intended to combat homelessness in Los Angeles, also appears dilapidated.