Kanye West's Abandoned $2.2 Million Calabasas Ranch Crumbling Into Disrepair
Kanye West's $2.2 million Calabasas ranch is falling apart and crumbling into disrepair several years after the rapper allegedly abandoned the home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
New photos of the property obtained by the Daily Mail show a large, gaping hole where the front entrance used to be, debris scattered on the ground, missing roof shingles, overgrown greenery around the house, and portions of the concrete driveway chipped away.
Part of the property is concealed by a red covering, and a circular fenced-off area — believed to be the remnants of one of his Yeezy Home dome shelters — initially intended to combat homelessness in Los Angeles, also appears dilapidated.
West purchased the ranch in 2018 when he was still married to ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and reportedly spent another $4 million to acquire an additional 300 acres surrounding the property.
He initially used the location to host Sunday Services and his Donda Academy headquarters. Although it has been largely uninhabited since 2020, West briefly turned it into a bachelor pad and moved in during their divorce, finalized in November 2022.
Kardashian retained ownership of their $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills, where she lived with their four children.
The property was originally listed as boasting a "stunning floor-to-ceiling stacked-stone fireplace, beautiful inlaid hardwood floors, huge vaulted open-beam ceilings, and spacious ground-floor master suite with a walk-in closet and spa-style bath."
"With two detached guest units, four car garage, huge metal workshop or barn, corral, and plenty of space for pool or vineyard, this property will appeal to the equestrian, aspiring winemaker, and car enthusiast alike."
The ranch also housed prototypes of the 50-foot Star Wars-inspired "Yecosystem" domes that West constructed through Yeezy Home, the architecture branch of his Yeezy label.
In April, West revealed plans to partner with Stormy Daniels' ex-husband Mike Moz on Yeezy Porn, an adult entertainment studio.
The launch of the new business venture prompted the departure of Yeezy's longtime chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos, and West's wife Bianca Censori is reportedly "freaking out" over the company's bizarre new direction.