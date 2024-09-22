'Fatal Attraction': RFK Jr 'Had to Block' an 'Obsessed' Olivia Nuzzi Who 'Aggressively Pursued Him With Nude Photos and Sexts'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr is said to have had to repeatedly block New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi from contacting him after she "aggressively" pursued him during their digital fling.

Nuzzi was reportedly "obsessed" with the former presidential candidate and is believed to have sent a string of nude photos and texts to the 70-year-old married man.

A source said: "She targeted him pretty hard. Bobby was blocking her continually. It was a little scary. She was obsessed with him. I think she still is."