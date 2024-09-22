Your tip
'Fatal Attraction': RFK Jr 'Had to Block' an 'Obsessed' Olivia Nuzzi Who 'Aggressively Pursued Him With Nude Photos and Sexts'

Composite photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi
Source: MEGA; @@OLIVIANUZZIX/INSTAGRAM

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was allegedly sent several nude photos and sext messages from Olivia Nuzzi.

Sept. 22 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Robert F. Kennedy Jr is said to have had to repeatedly block New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi from contacting him after she "aggressively" pursued him during their digital fling.

Nuzzi was reportedly "obsessed" with the former presidential candidate and is believed to have sent a string of nude photos and texts to the 70-year-old married man.

A source said: "She targeted him pretty hard. Bobby was blocking her continually. It was a little scary. She was obsessed with him. I think she still is."

robert f kennedy jr block obsessed olivia nuzzi nude photos sexts
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had to repeatedly block New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

Nuzzi's camp denied the allegations and claimed the situation wasn't a "Fatal Attraction" type of scenario – but didn't deny her fling with RFK Jr was tumultuous, suggesting both parties may have stopped texting each other at times.

An insider added: "It's absolutely untrue that she was the aggressor, but both parties were aware of how high pressure and high risk the circumstances were, and for that reason, their communication was very on and off."

Another source close to Nuzzi said: "Olivia's point of view is that to call this a relationship or affair is completely inaccurate. It was at most a flirtation."

robert f kennedy jr block obsessed olivia nuzzi nude photos sexts
Source: @OLIVIANUZZIX/INSTAGRAM

Nuzzi has been placed on leave by her employees as a result of alleged fling with Kennedy.

Kennedy and the reporter had been allegedly "sexting" for several months after Nuzzi, 31, met with the Kennedy family scion for a November feature piece when he was still in the presidential race.

A source claimed Nuzzi and RFK Jr.'s relationship was strictly digital but included risqué pics from the New York magazine correspondent.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr

robert f kennedy jr block obsessed olivia nuzzi nude photos sexts
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. has denied the affair took place – and claims he only met Nuzzi once.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, New York Magazine issued a public apology on Thursday, September 19, and claimed Nuzzi, 31, failed to disclose a "personal relationship" she allegedly shared with someone she wrote about during her 2024 election coverage.

The magazine, which has since sidelined Nuzzi, said: "(Nuzzi) is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers' trust."

In an email to New York Magazine staff on Friday, editor-in-chief David Haskell revealed the relationship lasted nearly nine months, ended a few weeks ago, and that management only learned about it this week.

Kennedy's team previously said he and Nuzzi only met in person "once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece".

The former Independent presidential candidate has a history of romantic entanglements and once kept a list of up to 43 rumored mistresses on his cellphone.

According to the New York Post, RFK Jr. had contact information for dozens of women in an alphabetical list under the letter "G", which his late second wife believed stood for "goomar", the Italian slang for mistress.

