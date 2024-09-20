Your tip
Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Robert F Kennedy Jr's 'Mistress' Posted Bizarre Messages About Transsexuals, UFO Hunting and Donald Trump Before Pair's 'Affair' Revealed

Source: MEGA; @@OLIVIANUZZIX/INSTAGRAM

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s alleged mistress posted bizarre messages on social media before their rumored relationship was exposed.

By:

Sept. 20 2024, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

OIivia Nuzzi posted bizarre musings about transsexuals, UFO hunting and Donald Trump before her alleged affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was exposed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the political reporter, 31, has been placed on leave in the wake of her rumored fling with the former Presidential hopeful, 70, by her employers at New York Magazine.

ben affleck kick kennedy rfk jr animal scandal chainsaw whale head off
Source: MEGA

The former presidential hopeful enjoyed a hike with Olivia Nuzzi for a New York Magazine piece in November 2023.

But Nuzzi's social media accounts remain very much active and have brought up some unexpected content.

She posted a picture on X of a parodied Lana Del Ray album cover appearing to mock transsexuals, while over on her Instagram she outed herself as a fan of the paranormal.

Nuzzi also documented a trip to Nevada with boyfriend Ryan Lizza where the pair, who have now been rumored to have split following the affair claims, was "UFO hunting".

Nuzzi posted snap of a parodied Lana Del Ray album referencing transsexuals.

The star New York Magazine reporter has also posted numerous times about Trump, who allowed her to scrutinize his injured ear from his first assassination attempt in July during a visit to Mar-a-Lago.

Nuzzi's alleged affair with Kennedy occurred after she wrote a piece about him for New York Magazine.

robert f kennedy jrs mistress posted bizarre messages about transsexuals ufo hunting and donald trump before pairs affair revealed olivianuzzixig
Source: @OLIVIANUZZIX/INSTAGRAM

Nuzzi has been placed on leave by her employees as a result of alleged fling with Kennedy.

She met the father-of-six for a hiking trip last year where she extracted much of her information.

Nuzzi admitted the relationship, which wasn't sexual but allegedly involved sexting, without naming him – disclosing she "had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign".

robert f kennedy jrs mistress posted bizarre messages about transsexuals ufo hunting and donald trump before pairs affair revealed olivianuzzixig
Source: @OLIVIANUZZIX/INSTAGRAM

Nuzzi has also reportedly split from her longtime Politico reporter boyfriend Ryan Lizza.

New York Magazine revealed, via a statement released on Thursday night, she had been placed on leave as a result of the alleged affair.

It read: "Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign."

robert f kennedy jrs mistress posted bizarre messages about transsexuals ufo hunting and donald trump before pairs affair revealed
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. has denied the affair took place – and claims he only met Nuzzi once.

In a statement released to multiple outlets, Nuzzi admitted "the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal".

She added: "The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict."

Meanwhile, a Kennedy spokesperson told multiple outlets: "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."

robert f kennedy jrs mistress posted bizarre messages about transsexuals ufo hunting and donald trump before pairs affair revealed olivianuzzixig
Source: @OLIVIANUZZIX/INSTAGRAM

Nuzzi wrote an in-depth story about Donald Trump's injured ear.

Those who have followed Nuzzi's career will have noted her rumored fling with Kennedy is particularly ironic given her infamous 2015 social media post where she tweeted a rant against Hollywood depictions of journalists using sex to get ahead.

She asked: "Why does Hollywood think female reporters sleep with their sources?" while linking to an article about the portrayal of women in the media as "s----- ambition monsters".

Kennedy has been married to his third wife Cheryl Hines since 2014.

original da cbd bbdebaad
Source: @OLIVIANUZZIX/INSTAGRAM

The journalist claimed the alleged affair with Kennedy wasn't physical.

As well as his six children and two grandchildren, Kennedy is a stepfather to Hines' daughter from a previous relationship.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

