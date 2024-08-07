Scandal-Hit Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s PR Guru Is Notorious ‘Manhattan Madam’ Who Brought Down Eliot Spitzer

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s flop independent presidential campaign has been mauled by a brutal exposé alleging he sexually assaulted a former family babysitter – and his barmy confession he was behind the dumping of a dead baby bear in Central Park.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the publicist handling calls on his catastrophic White House run is one of the world’s most notorious madams.

Self-styled former ‘Manhattan Madam’ Kristin Davis exclusively told us she has been a “head advisor” for a “political action committee” supporting RFK Jr. – as she’s one of the conspiracy theorist’s biggest fans.