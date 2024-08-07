Scandal-Hit Robert F Kennedy Jr’s PR Guru Is Notorious ‘Manhattan Madam’ Who Brought Down Eliot Spitzer
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s flop independent presidential campaign has been mauled by a brutal exposé alleging he sexually assaulted a former family babysitter – and his barmy confession he was behind the dumping of a dead baby bear in Central Park.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the publicist handling calls on his catastrophic White House run is one of the world’s most notorious madams.
Self-styled former ‘Manhattan Madam’ Kristin Davis exclusively told us she has been a “head advisor” for a “political action committee” supporting RFK Jr. – as she’s one of the conspiracy theorist’s biggest fans.
The 46-year-old, who, as our images show, loves flaunting her sizable assets on social media – and who is infamous for running a high-end prostitution ring in the 2000s – told us: “I have been a head advisor for a PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr., driven by my deep belief in his vision and potential as a candidate.”
She said “decisions” she made in the past “still draw media attention today”.
But Davis – whose prostitute ring clients included shamed former New York governor Eliot Spitzer – added she is determined to forge ahead with a new career in political publicity.
She said: “Those choices should not detract from my intelligence or my current work. I have dedicated the last 16 years to political PR and strategy, representing many notable libertarian and right-wing personalities and working on three presidential campaigns.”
Revealing her hero-worship of RFK Jr., Davis went on: “My admiration for him is rooted in his personal journey, humility, and unwavering commitment to combating Big Pharma and Big Tech and improving children’s health… his dedication to these vital issues makes him the right choice for a better future.”
Davis was sentenced to two years in jail in October 2014 after she was caught selling prescription pills to a government informant.
She previously served four months at Riker’s Island in 2008 for promoting prostitution, after then-governor of New York and attorney Eliot Spitzer, now aged 65, was caught with one of her girls, Ashley Dupre.
Davis – whose other political clients have included ex-New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani – contacted RadarOnline.com amid the fallout from a Vanity Fair takedown of RFK Jr.
The 70-year-old conspiracy theorist – who is convinced the CIA was behind the 1963 assassination of his uncle John F. Kennedy – recently claimed doctors discovered a dead tapeworm in his brain in 2010.
He said he believes the insect was responsible for the memory loss he suffered at the time.
Kennedy branded the recent Vanity Fair story on him a “lot of garbage” in response to a string of allegations in the piece that he had sexually assaulted an ex-babysitter for his family.
The magazine reported Kennedy allegedly groped Eliza Cooney – a recent college graduate hired as a part-time babysitter for his children and to assist him with his environmental law work – in the 1990s when she was 23 years old.
When asked about the allegation and others, Kennedy declared on the Breaking Points podcast: “I am not a church boy.”
He added: “I had a very, very rambunctious youth. I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet that if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world.”
When pressed by podcast host Saagar Enjeti on the sexual assault claim in the Vanity Fair piece, Kennedy said he had no comment.
The publication also reported he had several extramarital affairs.
His recent admission in another interview he was behind the bizarre discovery of a dead bear cub in New York’s Central Park also made global headlines.
Kennedy’s confession solves a decade-old mystery over how the three-foot-long beast ended up in the landmark on an October morning in 2014.
He said in a video posted on X he stumbled across the bear after taking a group falconing – adding a woman in a van hit and killed the creature.
Kennedy said: “So, I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was going to skin the bear, and it was in very good condition, and I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator.
“And you can do that in New York state. You can get a bear tag for roadkill bear.”
Kennedy also slammed Vanity Fair for suggesting in their damning profile of him in July he had feasted on a barbecued dog.
A grisly image had emerged of him holding the cooked carcass of an animal on a metal spit – but he insisted it was a goat.
