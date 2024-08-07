Tragic Last Days: ‘Twin Peaks’ Mastermind David Lynch, 79, May Never Direct Again After Emphysema Diagnosis — ‘I’m Housebound’
He’s famed as the visionary behind neo-noir masterpieces packed with kooky characters lighting up and shrouded in clouds of smoke.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal David Lynch’s decades-long love of smoking – on and off screen – has now ended with him housebound and stricken with emphysema so severe he may never again step on set.
The 78-year-old Twin Peaks mastermind – who once puffed through two packs a day – said: “I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not. It would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold.”
Lynch emphasized his lung health has gotten to the point where he “can only walk a short distance before” before he runs “out of oxygen”.
Despite the health-imposed house arrest, the film director insists he will “never retire”.
He added he would direct remotely “if it comes to it”, but said he “wouldn’t like that so much”.
Following the interview, Lynch emphasized in a separate statement he has no regrets for his smoke-filled past.
Posting to X, he wrote: “I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco – the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them – but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema.”
Continuing, Lynch revealed he hasn’t smoked “for over two years”, adding he is “in excellent shape except for emphysema”.
Emphysema, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), is a respiratory disease most commonly caused by cigarette smoke, air pollution and exposure to dust and chemicals in the workplace.
Fans of Lynch took to social media to express their heartbreak after learning that the iconic director may never see a film set again.
One X user wrote: “Very sad news, I always hoped to experience one of my favorite directors films on the big screen, but that is far less important than his health. I wish him the best.”
Another called the news a “giant bummer”, while a third called the news “devastating” as Lynch is “one of the most unique directors of his generation”.
As for Lynch’s future as a director, he told Sight & Sound Magazine he “remain(s) hopeful” his 2010 screenplay Antelope Don’t Run No More will get off the ground. He also expressed hope for his and Caroline Thompson’s (Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands) animation Snootworld.
Speaking to the mag, he said: “Just recently, I thought someone might be interested in getting behind this, so I presented it to Netflix in the last few months, but they rejected it.”
