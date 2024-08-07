Tragic Last Days: ‘Twin Peaks’ Mastermind David Lynch, 79, May Never Direct Again After Emphysema Diagnosis — ‘I’m Housebound’

He’s famed as the visionary behind neo-noir masterpieces packed with kooky characters lighting up and shrouded in clouds of smoke.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal David Lynch’s decades-long love of smoking – on and off screen – has now ended with him housebound and stricken with emphysema so severe he may never again step on set.

The 78-year-old Twin Peaks mastermind – who once puffed through two packs a day – said: “I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not. It would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold.”