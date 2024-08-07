Keira Knightley Praises Daughter’s ‘Absolutely Amazing’ Memory as She Reveals Her Dyslexia Diagnosis

Knightley, who was diagnosed with dyslexia when she was 6, was speaking about the difficulties she had memorizing lines for films, adding: “I basically record it and listen to it and listen to it, and that's how I learn it. But now we have a dyslexic kid and she's doing the same thing. Her memory is absolutely amazing.”

While she did not share which daughter was diagnosed, but said: “She’ll memorize the book, basically. It’s amazing.”

Knightley also opened up on how her own diagnosis actually helped her in becoming an actor the Ruthie's Table 4 podcast.. The Bend it Like Beckham star shared: “The school said, ‘Look she can’t read at all and we need a carrot to dangle in front of her, do you know if there’s something that she wants?’”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star then revealed her parents told the school: “Well, she wants an agent.”

They later told her: “If your grades go up, you’re allowed to keep on acting, but if they go down, then it stops.”