Oklahoma Couple Charged With First-Degree Murder After Starving 7-Year-Old Daughter to Death — Then Telling Hospital Medics She Had Flu

The victim’s father, 38-year-old Anthony Yonko, told police he had been staying at apartments in Midwest City with the victim’s mother, 30-year-old Lisa Mitchell, and their children. From there, police claimed, his story was inconsistent.

Yonko initially said he went to sleep around 9 p.m. on Aug. 1, with Mitchell and the victim sleeping on a small couch in the same room. He then woke up around 9 a.m. on Aug. 2 and Mitchell told him the victim was “not moving and was sick and needed to go to the hospital”, the affidavit states.

A “friend” took them to the hospital, but he could not provide a name or phone number for the friend, according to the document. Police wrote Yonko claimed to have been feeding the victim “crackers and soup because she possibly had the flu”, but they had not been to a doctor since the girl was “much younger”.