Kinky Ex-Governor Eliot Spitzer Likes To Be Leashed, Walked Like A Dog, Hooker Claims

Ex NYC Governor Eliot Spitzer likes it dirty! As RadarOnline.com has learned, a hooker just outed the former politician, claiming he likes to be walked on a leash and play kinky sex games.

Former escort Svetlana Travis Zakharova struck a misdemeanor plea bargain after being charged with extorting $400,000 from Spitzer. In the explosive legal papers from Manhattan Supreme Court, the Russian native promised to “discuss any and all actions or events that she participated in with Spitzer.”

In an attempt to lift a gag order imposed as part of her prosecution, Zakharova gave sick details into her alleged sexual relationship with Spitzer, 58, explaining his dark fetishes and twisted fantasies. She even provided a series of shocking photos from her supposed encounters with the ex-governor, which show a variety of sex toys including a leather leash and condoms.

“Moreover, the fact that Spitzer was paying young girls to insert sex toys into his anal cavity and walk him around the floor on all fours with a leash is conduct that he made a conscious choice to engage in,” wrote the ex-hooker’s lawyer, Joseph Murray.

According to the papers, Spitzer used the pseudonym “George Fox” — the name of a longtime pal — to book a room at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC, for a night with the escort.

As part of her legal battle, Zakharova also accused Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark (who served as a prosecutor in her case) of protecting Spitzer simply because he is a “rich, powerful man.” According to her lawyer, she now wishes to disqualify Clark, as “there is evidence of corruption we want to make public.”

“If these facts are embarrassing to Spitzer and his family then shame on Spitzer for engaging in the conduct in the first place and shame on the Bronx DA for catering to Spitzer by trying to suppress [Zakharova’s] right to free speech,” state the court papers.

The former escort told officials that her sexual relationship with Spitzer turned violent when he called her a “Russian whore” and strangled her after she refused to have relations with him during a specific encounter. He allegedly yelled at her saying “What am I paying you for?”

Zakharova said she called 911 when the vile attack occurred, and when police arrived, Spitzer tried to defend himself by name-dropping and threatening officials, even saying: “Do you know who I am? Should I call Bill [Bratton]?,”

Zakharova concluded her case claiming police never arrested Eliot Spitzer due to his political power, even though it was clearly the law.

