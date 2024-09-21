Cheryl Hines RIPS OFF Her Wedding Ring After 'Philanderer' Husband RFK Jr's Sexting Scandal With Olivia Nuzzi

Cheryl Hines ditched her wedding ring in Italy on Friday as she made her first public appearance since being catapulted into the headlines at a Milan Fashion Week event.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 59-year-old wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. removed a large diamond that she was pictured wearing just last weekend at the Emmy Awards.

It is the latest shocking development in the love triangle scandal that has engulfed Hines, her husband and glamorous New York magazine political reporter Olivia Nuzzi, who is said to have seduced the Camelot scion with risqué sexts and photos.