Cheryl Hines RIPS OFF Her Wedding Ring After 'Philanderer' Husband RFK Jr's Sexting Scandal With Olivia Nuzzi
Cheryl Hines ditched her wedding ring in Italy on Friday as she made her first public appearance since being catapulted into the headlines at a Milan Fashion Week event.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 59-year-old wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. removed a large diamond that she was pictured wearing just last weekend at the Emmy Awards.
It is the latest shocking development in the love triangle scandal that has engulfed Hines, her husband and glamorous New York magazine political reporter Olivia Nuzzi, who is said to have seduced the Camelot scion with risqué sexts and photos.
Nuzzi, 31, was sensationally stood down from her role at New York after she admitted to an inappropriate relationship with Kennedy, the politician who is 39 years her senior.
Their dalliance began after the pair met when Nuzzi was assigned to write a feature report on him and his independent presidential campaign.
As this masthead reported, while Kennedy has insisted the pair met only once, the pair exchanged raunchy messages over the course of a nine-month affair that included Nuzzi sending him what has been described as "demure" nudes.
Long-suffering Hines, who married Kennedy in 2014, has been silent since the news broke — but seemingly made a loud statement while out and about in the fashion mecca of Milan.
She beamed as she was photographed following a party hosted by Gucci late on Friday evening and appeared to be in “good spirts and waved to fans in the street,” according to one onlooker.
The revelation of Kennedy and Nuzzi’s affair has prompted many in Hollywood to ask if this is the moment the Curb Your Enthusiasm star kicks her “lifelong philanderer” husband to the curb.
While Kennedy has sought to downplay the extent of the affair, Hines cannot escape being frequently "humiliated" by Kennedy’s politics, controversies and history of "womanizing", insiders said.
One source even described the couple's marriage as "hanging on by a thread".
According to the Daily Mail, the actress had already seen work projects "paused" and faced an avalanche of criticism by liberal commentators for not speaking out against her husband's endorsement of former president Donald Trump after he dropped out of the 2024 race.
New York issued a public apology on Thursday after it said Nuzzi failed to disclose a "personal relationship" she shared with someone she wrote about during her 2024 election coverage.
The magazine, which sidelined Nuzzi indefinitely, said: "(Nuzzi) is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers' trust."
In an email to its staff, editor-in-chief David Haskell revealed the Nuzzi-Kennedy relationship lasted nearly nine months, ended a few weeks ago, and that management only learned about it this week.
Nuzzi split from her Politico reporter fiancée Ryan Lizza before the tryst became public.
