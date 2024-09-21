Your tip
Bing Crosby's Acting Icon Widow Kathryn Crosby Dead Aged 90 — 47 Years After Crooner Killed By Heart Attack

Kathryn Crosby passed away of natural causes.

By:

Sept. 21 2024, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

Kathryn Crosby, known for her roles in classic movies such as The 7th Voyage of Sinbad and Anatomy of a Murder, has passed away at 90.

The actress, who later became the wife of legendary singer and actor Bing Crosby, died of natural causes at her home in Hillsborough, California.

Kathryn and Bing got married in 1957.

Born Olive Kathryn Grandstaff in Texas in 1933, she started her movie career in Hollywood in the 1950s.

She made her uncredited screen debut as a showgirl in the Kathryn Grayson musical drama So This Is Love in 1953, and over the next couple of years, made a handful of further small appearances in films, including 1954’s Alfred Hitchcock classic Rear Window.

Kathryn Crosby lived to 90.

She married Bing in 1957, shortly after she signed a seven-year contract with Paramount Pictures, despite a significant age difference — she was 23 and he was 54 at the time.

In a 2014 interview with PBS, she recalled him calling out to her: "Hi Tex, what's your hurry?" — adding that she didn't know how he knew she was from Texas at the time.

She said: "He just found out, he was a very sneaky man. I think he knew everybody. He invited me for a cup of tea, and we had tea, and I looked into his big blue eyes, and about 15 minutes later, I realized I was in love."

Kathryn was a beloved stage actress after Bing passed away.

After their marriage, Kathryn focused more on family life and her work as a registered nurse. She occasionally appeared alongside her husband in his Christmas television specials and commercials.

Following Bing's passing in 1977, she continued to pursue her passion for acting, starring in various stage productions such as Same Time, Next Year and Charley's Aunt. She co-starred with John Davidson and Andrea McArdle in the 1996 Broadway revival of State Fair.

Kathryn left behind three children: Harry, Mary and Nathaniel.

Kathryn was actively involved in the world of golf, hosting the Crosby National golf tournament for over 16 years.

She leaves behind a legacy in entertainment, as well as a family consisting of her children Harry, Mary, a renowned actor from Dallas, and Nathaniel, a successful amateur golfer.

The actress was previously married to Maurice Sullivan, whose death in a car accident in 2010 deeply affected her.

Throughout her life, Kathryn touched the hearts of many with her talent, grace, and dedication to her family and career.

Her contributions to the entertainment industry and her commitment to philanthropic endeavors will always be remembered.

