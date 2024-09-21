Bing Crosby's Acting Icon Widow Kathryn Crosby Dead Aged 90 — 47 Years After Crooner Killed By Heart Attack

She married Bing in 1957, shortly after she signed a seven-year contract with Paramount Pictures, despite a significant age difference — she was 23 and he was 54 at the time.

In a 2014 interview with PBS, she recalled him calling out to her: "Hi Tex, what's your hurry?" — adding that she didn't know how he knew she was from Texas at the time.

She said: "He just found out, he was a very sneaky man. I think he knew everybody. He invited me for a cup of tea, and we had tea, and I looked into his big blue eyes, and about 15 minutes later, I realized I was in love."