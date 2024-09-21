Princess Diana's Lover Dodi Fayed's Billionaire Father Mohamed Al Fayed 'Combined Worse Traits of Epstein and Weinstein'

Dean Armstrong KC, the lawyer representing the alleged victims, described the former Harrods chairman as a "monster".

He compared the case to Epstein because "in that case, as in this, there was a procurement system in place to source the women and girls - there are some very young victims in this - for abuse".

The women, who worked at Harrods from the late 1980s to 2000s, claimed the assaults were carried out at the company's offices, in Fayed's London apartment. He would also sexually assault them on foreign trips, often in Paris at the Ritz hotel.

Armstrong KC added: "This is one of the worst cases of corporate sexual exploitation that certainly I, and perhaps the world, has ever seen. It was absolutely horrific, and I can't stress that word enough."