Princess Diana's Lover Dodi Fayed's Billionaire Father Mohamed Al Fayed 'Combined Worse Traits of Epstein and Weinstein'
Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed was accused of sexually assaulting over 20 female employees before he passed away.
The father of Princess Diana's lover Dodi Fayed had been accused of combining "the most horrific elements" of the cases involving Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein."
A lawyer fears the total number of victims could exceed more than 100 as more potential victims are encouraged to come forward.
Dean Armstrong KC, the lawyer representing the alleged victims, described the former Harrods chairman as a "monster".
He compared the case to Epstein because "in that case, as in this, there was a procurement system in place to source the women and girls - there are some very young victims in this - for abuse".
The women, who worked at Harrods from the late 1980s to 2000s, claimed the assaults were carried out at the company's offices, in Fayed's London apartment. He would also sexually assault them on foreign trips, often in Paris at the Ritz hotel.
Armstrong KC added: "This is one of the worst cases of corporate sexual exploitation that certainly I, and perhaps the world, has ever seen. It was absolutely horrific, and I can't stress that word enough."
The lawyer accused of Harrods of "having knowledge" of what their former chairman was doing as early as 1995.
A new documentary titled Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods has testimonials about the store failing to intervene and attempting to cover up the allegations against the Egyptian billionaire.
Armstrong said: "He was a monster enabled by a system. A system that pervaded Harrods. Those of you that have seen the documentary last night will know and may well remember very clearly the words of the manager who said the following: 'Anyone who tells you they didn't know what was going on is lying.'"
Harrods eventually admitted they failed the victims but denied having any knowledge of Al Fayed's actions.
The lawyer continued: "We welcome as a first step the admission at the end of the program from Harrods that they had failed these women. However, they also claim they didn't know about Al Fayed's behavior until 2023. We will say it plainly, that is simply not true. The BBC documentary, as well as all the other material, makes that clear."
He went on to call the entire situation a "systematic abuse well" before that time and "within the knowledge of Harrods".
Harrods said in a statement to the BBC: "The Harrods of today is a very different organization to the one owned and controlled by Al Fayed between 1985 and 2010. It is one that seeks to put the welfare of our employees at the heart of everything we do. Since new information came to light in 2023 about historic allegations of sexual abuse by Al Fayed, it has been our priority to settle claims in the quickest way possible."
The company also encouraged any current or former employees to come forward if they were abused by the late billionaire.