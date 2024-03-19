Rumor That BBC is On-Alert for Royal Announcement About Kate Middleton is Unfounded
Rumors about Kate Middleton are spreading like wildfire as online sleuths perpetuate theories about her whereabouts as she recovers from abdominal surgery. While many of the claims are baseless, one, in particular, alleged the BBC was on notice and ready to pull the trigger with an impending announcement by the Royal Family any day now; however, it appears that isn't true either, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the Where's Kate saga hit a new high on Monday after a grainy video appeared to show a smiling Middleton with her husband, Prince William, at Windsor Farm Shop over the weekend. The surprising outing marked the first time the Princess of Wales was seen in public since her January operation — but not everyone believed it was her in the clip, with many accusing the palace of planting a decoy.
While conspiracy theories have been swirling, listing off every possibility from marriage troubles to even death, the BBC one stuck out like a sore thumb, with followers on edge while waiting for the alleged announcement that could strike at any time. But none of the parties involved have confirmed the allegation, and, as People pointed out, it's highly unusual for Buckingham Palace to give news outlets a heads-up about impending royal announcements.
The BBC has stayed mum on the rumors, as has Buckingham Palace, which declined to comment. The obsession about Middleton's whereabouts got so out of control that the palace was forced to make an out-of-character statement after revealing Kate would not be making a public appearance until after Easter as she continues recovering.
"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," a spokesperson for Middleton stated while trying to debunk the wild conspiracy theories.
The footage showing a female who appeared to be Middleton was released on Monday and left royal enthusiasts with more questions than answers.
"Ummmmmmm I don't know who that is, but I do know who it's not.... Kate Middleton," one person commented. "If that's Kate, then I'm Wonder Woman," shared another skeptic. "If they're going to send out a look alike at least put a hat and sunglasses on her so it's not so obvious that it isn't Kate," posted a third.
Middleton's recovery "has been more difficult than expected," with well-connected sources telling RadarOnline.com that eating has allegedly become a "struggle" for the princess of Wales, which is allegedly a "cause for major concern behind palace walls."
The princess didn't do herself any favors with her Mother's Day post when she was forced to admit that she doctored the photo of her with her children that embarrassingly was shared — and called out — on Kensington Palace's X account.