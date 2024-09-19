Fresh Fears Over Establishment Conspiracy to Cover Up Prince Andrew and VIPs' Links to Billionaire Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew is at the center of fresh speculation about a conspiracy to cover up alleged sex crimes he was accused of committing via Jeffrey Epstein's child sex trafficking ring.

RadarOnline.com can reveal an investigative journalist suggested powerful elites were working behind the scenes to shield the Duke of York and other high-profile figures from facing justice.

Andrew, 64, has been deeply entangled in the Epstein scandal since the details of his close friendship with the convicted pedophile came to light.