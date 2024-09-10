Your tip
Prince Andrew

Shamed Prince Andrew's Most Shocking Admission Revealed From Car-Crash Jeffrey Epstein TV Interview: 'He Said We Didn't Include his Alibi!'

Composite photo of Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew wanted his 'alibi' related to his sexual assault allegations included in his 2019 Newsnight interview.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Prince Andrew made a highly unusual and bizarre request immediately following his disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of York wanted journalist Emily Maitlis to ask him about his "alibi" related to sexual assault accusations from Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17-years-old.

Maitlis said Andrew, 64, brought up the topic of his "alibi" being included in the interview immediately after they wrapped the sit down.

She said: "Once we'd finished the interview, I said as a courtesy, 'Is there anything that didn't get included that you wanted to discuss?' and Prince Andrew said, 'Well actually, there were a couple of things. You didn't include my alibi'.

"He wanted to talk about the fact that he'd been at Pizza Express on the night in question."

Emily Maitlis
Source: MEGA

Maitlis claimed Andrew wanted to talk about his 'alibi' related to his accusations during the interview.

The journalist explained "it was a very complicated moment" for the network because "on the one hand, I knew that if he included some of the stuff that he wanted to talk about, for example the sweating and the Pizza Express alibi, it was not going to help his case, in fact, it was actually going to make it look worse."

She added: "I felt kind of a responsibility to not let him walk into that, but on the other hand, I also felt a responsibility to include the things that he had said were important to him to say."

prince andrew waste resources king charles fights evict duke york royal lodge
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew stepped down from his public roles shortly after the interview aired.

Andrew's 2019 interview with Maitlis has since been viewed as a "car crash", with the royal fumbling over his sexual assault accusations and close friendship with the late disgraced financier.

The interview sparked further backlash over the Duke of York's ties to Epstein – and in May 2020, he resigned from his public roles. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, officially removed his honorary military affiliations and royal charitable patronages in January 2022.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew
As RadarOnline.com reported, Maitlis previously opened up about the interview and her thoughts on Andrew's accusations, which he has denied.

Maitlis, who is being portrayed by actress Ruth Wilson in a new series about the infamous interview, said Wilson asked her "simply, bluntly" if she thought Andrew was guilty of his accusations.

She said: "I tell her there is no way I or anyone else will ever know the full truth of what happened with or to Virginia Giuffre."

emily maitlis prince andrew interview
Source: MEGA

Maitlis claimed Andrew found it 'preposterous' the allegations followed him for nearly a decade.

While Maitlis steered clear of branding Andrew guilty or not guilty, she claimed "he was clearly guilty of other things" including "his continued friendship with Epstein after his arrest" and "his flat-footed response to the victims of sex trafficking".

Maitlis noted Andrew considered himself "too honorable" to cut off his friendship with the pedophile without traveling to New York City to stay in his townhome for four days.

Andrew notably referred to Epstein's "behavior" as "unbecoming" rather than denouncing it altogether.

She added: "This is not proof of Andrew's own criminal behavior, I explain, but it does tell us a story of power and unchecked privilege.

"It tells the story of a man who finds it preposterous these allegations have followed him around for nearly a decade. And perhaps it tells a story of what happens when our royals have no right of reply."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

