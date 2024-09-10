Shamed Prince Andrew's Most Shocking Admission Revealed From Car-Crash Jeffrey Epstein TV Interview: 'He Said We Didn't Include his Alibi!'

Maitlis said Andrew, 64, brought up the topic of his "alibi" being included in the interview immediately after they wrapped the sit down.

She said: "Once we'd finished the interview, I said as a courtesy, 'Is there anything that didn't get included that you wanted to discuss?' and Prince Andrew said, 'Well actually, there were a couple of things. You didn't include my alibi'.

"He wanted to talk about the fact that he'd been at Pizza Express on the night in question."