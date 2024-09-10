Home > News > Wynonna Judd More Pain For Judd Family: Wynonna's Troubled Daughter Grace Kelley Slapped With 3 Charges After Fleeing From Cops on Motorbike Source: MEGA Wynonna Judd's daughter has been arrested for a second time this year. By: Perry Carpenter Sept. 10 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley is in legal trouble for the second time this year. RadarOnline.com can reveal the country music legend's daughter is facing three criminal charges following her most recent arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Grace Kelley looked solemn in her most recent mug shot.

Court documents disclose Kelley was hit with three criminal charges by state prosecutors. The charges against her are all misdemeanors and include driving with a suspended license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and failing to wear protective gear on a motorcycle.

According to the affidavit, the alleged crimes occurred on June 11 in Carrol County, Georgia. The report claims Kelley, 27, was allegedly driving a green motorcycle with a suspended license. She was also allegedly not wearing a helmet and allegedly refused to stop the motorcycle when the officer was "in her clearly marked patrol vehicle using lights and siren to stop".

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Elmore County Police Kelley was also arrested in April in Alabama.

The affidavit read: "Officer Young activated her lights and siren at highway 5 and highway 16. Officer Young then called the chase due to traffic conditions." She was arrested almost two months later over the incident. She was released the next day after paying a $2,750 bond.

Article continues below advertisement

In April, Kelley was arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure and obstructing government operations. This unfolded in Alabama, where police said she was hanging out near a Walmart and begging for money while holding a sign reading: "Ride 4 a Ride."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelley claims her famous mom thinks she is "on drugs".

The police report said: "When talked to, she became agitated, asking if she was being detained, it was not illegal to trade her body for a ride." After being told to leave the area, police were called again. The report continued: "She was dressed inappropriately, with a short skirt, cut up the front, a pink bra with her bare breasts exposed, the skirt was cut up to the crotch in several areas, and her pink panties were pulled into her bottom and v----- as if a thong, which exposed her groin to the public."

Article continues below advertisement

The report also claimed she refused to cooperate, and when she was told she was under arrest, she "passively resisted" the officer by sitting down on the road. An officer also described her as "unruly" when she was being booked. The prostitution charge was eventually dismissed, and the indecent exposure was downgraded to a public lewdness charge. Kelley was reportedly sentenced to serve 60 days behind bars and pay $1,122 in fines and other fees.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelley, while referring to her grandma Naomi Judd's suicide in 2022, recently said: "I don't know if when my grandma shot herself she like cursed me."

During her time behind bars, she spoke to the New York Post and claimed her mother, 60, had her number blocked on her phone. Kelley said: "My mom, she thinks I'm on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I'm not on drugs. My mom won't listen to me, she won't believe me. She thinks I’m out here doing crazy s---." She also claimed she was targeted because of her famous family. Kelly continued: "Cause of who my family is, it's either a blessing or a curse, it's almost like they're trying to throw the book at me. It's like, 'Let me do everything I can to make your life hell.'" Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Powered by RedCircle