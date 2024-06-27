Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Grace Kelley Released From Jail

Kelley was freed on May 23 after making a desperate plea to Judge Bradley Ekdahl just weeks earlier to be released on the heels of her arrest, but he told the 28-year-old on April 25, "I will not treat you differently than anybody else."

Wynonna Judd 's daughter Grace Kelley was released from the Elmore County jail after remaining in police custody for more than a month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The mom of one was cuffed on April 5 and formally charged with soliciting for prostitution, indecent exposure and obstructing government operations after "exposing" herself at a busy intersection in Millbrook.

She was seen allegedly holding up a sign reading "A Ride for a Ride" while dressed provocatively in front of businesses "with a short skirt, cut up the front, a pink bra with her bare breasts exposed, the skirt was cut up to the crotch in several areas."

Erdahl sentenced Kelly, Judd's daughter from her first marriage to businessman Arch Kelley III, to 60 days in the Elmore County jail and $1,122 in fines and court costs, according to records viewed by RadarOnline.com.