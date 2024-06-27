Free at Last: Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Grace Kelley Released From Jail After Indecent Exposure Arrest
Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley was released from the Elmore County jail after remaining in police custody for more than a month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelley was freed on May 23 after making a desperate plea to Judge Bradley Ekdahl just weeks earlier to be released on the heels of her arrest, but he told the 28-year-old on April 25, "I will not treat you differently than anybody else."
The mom of one was cuffed on April 5 and formally charged with soliciting for prostitution, indecent exposure and obstructing government operations after "exposing" herself at a busy intersection in Millbrook.
She was seen allegedly holding up a sign reading "A Ride for a Ride" while dressed provocatively in front of businesses "with a short skirt, cut up the front, a pink bra with her bare breasts exposed, the skirt was cut up to the crotch in several areas."
Erdahl sentenced Kelly, Judd's daughter from her first marriage to businessman Arch Kelley III, to 60 days in the Elmore County jail and $1,122 in fines and court costs, according to records viewed by RadarOnline.com.
Kelley's indecent exposure charge was ultimately changed to public lewdness, which she pleaded guilty to, and her soliciting for prostitution charge was dismissed.
She also admitted to obstructing government officials, effectively not cooperating with police when arrested.
"When she refused to cooperate, she was told she was under arrest at which point she passively resisted the officer," an officer wrote in the police report obtained by RadarOnline.com. Another officer said Kelley told them, "This will be a fun court case!"
- REVEALED: Wynonna Judd's 'Tough Love' Approach for Troubled Daughter: 'She Needs to Pull Herself Together' - REPORT
- SPOTTED: Wynonna Judd's Jailbird Daughter Flips Off Photogs, Sticks Out Tongue After Pleading for Release
- Wynonna Judd Pushed to the Edge After Daughter's Grace Kelley Arrest for Soliciting Prostitution: Report
The judge told her she had 39 days jail time left considering her days served.
As she left the courthouse, Kelly gave the camera two middle fingers and stuck out her tongue.
Prior to that, she spoke out about her arrest and said that Judd stopped taking her calls.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I think she's blocked my number," Kelley told the New York Post. "My mom won't listen to me, she won't believe me. She thinks I'm out here doing crazy s---."
"My mom, she thinks I'm on drugs, right?" Kelley further explained. "She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it."
Kelley's past troubles with the law contributed to their strained mother-daughter dynamic.
After previously leaving a court-ordered drug recovery program, Kelley was sentenced to eight years and served her time at a rehabilitation center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kelley now has more responsibilities on her plate as she gave birth to a daughter while on a temporary leave of absence from jail in March 2022.