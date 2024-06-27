Awkward! Kevin Costner SHUTS DOWN Gayle King Over Question About 'Yellowstone' Departure: 'We're Not Going to Discuss This'
Kevin Costner shut down Gayle King during an awkward interview about the actor’s abrupt departure from the hit show Yellowstone, RadarOnline.com can report.
The awkward incident unfolded on Thursday when Costner, 69, appeared for an interview with King, also 69, for CBS Mornings.
But while the interview started off without a hitch, it grew tense after King asked Costner about the drama and rumors surrounding his recent decision to leave Yellowstone after five seasons.
“I loved the show before anybody,” the Horizon actor said on Thursday morning. “It was Taylor [Sheridan] and myself. The truth never changes. That love was really strong.”
“The idea of going back, I would do that in a second if I felt that it was something that I could do and wanted to do,” he continued. “I would make it fit.”
Visibly confused, King asked the Field of Dreams star about the rumors surrounding his sudden exit from Yellowstone – including reports of an alleged feud between Costner and the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan.
“But the characterization of you isn't necessarily flattering,” King pressed. “You made demands, you want to have a certain schedule, you want to shoot at a certain time, you want certain money.”
“If it's not that hard, why can't the two of you be able to work it out?” she continued. “People would love to see that.”
Unfortunately for King, Costner was not willing to discuss the details behind his decision to leave Yellowstone after five seasons. He quickly shut down her line of questioning.
“It's not therapy, Gayle,” the actor snapped. “We're not going to discuss this on the show really, honestly.”
- 'I Don't Need Drama': Kevin Costner Addresses His 'Yellowstone' Exit After Major Demands to Studio Were Exposed
- Revealed: Kevin Costner Demanded 'Script Approval' for 'Yellowstone' Comeback, Studio Refused
- Farewell John Dutton: Kevin Costner Reveals He Will Not Return to 'Yellowstone' After Tense Negotiations and Bitter Divorce
“I'm a good therapist,” King quipped, although Costner continued and talked over her.
According to Costner, he has “conducted [his] life in a pretty straightforward way” and has “never missed any obligations in [his] entire career.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I've never missed any obligations in my entire career, so the idea is wide open for me,” he explained after shutting King down on Thursday’s episode of CBS Mornings. “It just happens to be: Can I fall in love with the writing, can I fall in love with the part that wants to go forward?”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Costner’s awkward interview with King on CBS Mornings came days after he announced his exit from Yellowstone after five seasons.
While Costner acknowledged that his work on the hit western show was “something that really changed” him, he also cited his struggling new movie Horizon and other commitments as the apparent reason for his sudden departure.
“I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required and thinking about Yellowstone, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue season 5B or into the future,” he said in a video posted on social media earlier this month.
“It was something that really changed me,” he continued. “I loved it, and I know you loved it, and I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning.”
Flash forward to earlier this week, and Costner suggested that he left Yellowstone because he “doesn’t need drama.”
“I gave this thing five seasons. I was really happy to do it. And I don’t need drama," he said on Monday. "So, let’s just take that drama away, let’s take the guessing away."
“The fans have been way too good to me,” Costner concluded. “And my obligation is to go on and continue to make things that mean something to them.”