Awkward! Kevin Costner SHUTS DOWN Gayle King Over Question About 'Yellowstone' Departure: 'We're Not Going to Discuss This'

Composite of Kevin Costner and Gayle King.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner shut down Gayle King this week during an awkward interview.

By:

Jun. 27 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Kevin Costner shut down Gayle King during an awkward interview about the actor’s abrupt departure from the hit show Yellowstone, RadarOnline.com can report.

The awkward incident unfolded on Thursday when Costner, 69, appeared for an interview with King, also 69, for CBS Mornings.

Source: MEGA

The awkward incident unfolded on Thursday when Costner appeared for an interview with King for "CBS Mornings."

But while the interview started off without a hitch, it grew tense after King asked Costner about the drama and rumors surrounding his recent decision to leave Yellowstone after five seasons.

“I loved the show before anybody,” the Horizon actor said on Thursday morning. “It was Taylor [Sheridan] and myself. The truth never changes. That love was really strong.”

“The idea of going back, I would do that in a second if I felt that it was something that I could do and wanted to do,” he continued. “I would make it fit.”

Visibly confused, King asked the Field of Dreams star about the rumors surrounding his sudden exit from Yellowstone – including reports of an alleged feud between Costner and the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan.

Source: MEGA

King asked Costner about the rumors surrounding his recent and sudden exit from "Yellowstone."

“But the characterization of you isn't necessarily flattering,” King pressed. “You made demands, you want to have a certain schedule, you want to shoot at a certain time, you want certain money.”

“If it's not that hard, why can't the two of you be able to work it out?” she continued. “People would love to see that.”

Unfortunately for King, Costner was not willing to discuss the details behind his decision to leave Yellowstone after five seasons. He quickly shut down her line of questioning.

“It's not therapy, Gayle,” the actor snapped. “We're not going to discuss this on the show really, honestly.”

Source: MEGA

“It's not therapy, Gayle,” Costner snapped at King.

“I'm a good therapist,” King quipped, although Costner continued and talked over her.

According to Costner, he has “conducted [his] life in a pretty straightforward way” and has “never missed any obligations in [his] entire career.”

“I've never missed any obligations in my entire career, so the idea is wide open for me,” he explained after shutting King down on Thursday’s episode of CBS Mornings. “It just happens to be: Can I fall in love with the writing, can I fall in love with the part that wants to go forward?”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Costner’s awkward interview with King on CBS Mornings came days after he announced his exit from Yellowstone after five seasons.

Source: MEGA

Costner announced his exit from "Yellowstone" last week after five seasons on the show.

While Costner acknowledged that his work on the hit western show was “something that really changed” him, he also cited his struggling new movie Horizon and other commitments as the apparent reason for his sudden departure.

“I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required and thinking about Yellowstone, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue season 5B or into the future,” he said in a video posted on social media earlier this month.

“It was something that really changed me,” he continued. “I loved it, and I know you loved it, and I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning.”

Flash forward to earlier this week, and Costner suggested that he left Yellowstone because he “doesn’t need drama.”

Source: MEGA

Costner confirmed he would not be returning to the show last week.

“I gave this thing five seasons. I was really happy to do it. And I don’t need drama," he said on Monday. "So, let’s just take that drama away, let’s take the guessing away."

“The fans have been way too good to me,” Costner concluded. “And my obligation is to go on and continue to make things that mean something to them.”

