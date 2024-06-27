Baby Gates! Microsoft Co-Founder Bill's Daughter Jennifer Expecting Second Child With Husband Nayel Nassar
The (Microsoft) word is out! Billionaire Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French are looking forward to becoming grandparents for the second time.
The former couple's daughter Jennifer Gates announced that she and husband Nayel Nassar have another baby on the way 16 months after welcoming their first child, daughter Leila, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Leila, being promoted to big sister," Jennifer captioned an outdoor photo she posted via Instagram on Thursday showing the expectant 28-year-old cradling her baby bump.
Melinda shared her excitement about her daughter's bundle of joy on the way, commenting, "I couldn't be more excited for you, Nayel, and Leila! Love you."
Bill and Melinda share three children from their 27-year marriage: Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe.
Nayel shared his own joyous announcement along with a photo of the couple celebrating their new addition. "Baby #2 entering the chat," the Olympic show jumper captioned the beaming shot of him posing in his horse riding uniform next to his wife.
Jennifer, who recently graduated from medical school, revealed she is over the moon to expand her family with Nayel nearly three years after tying the knot.
The lovebirds married in October 2021 after dating for nearly five years. Nayel and Jennifer started dating in January 2017 and he popped the question in January 2020.
"Horses are just one part of our life, but we love the sport," she previously revealed about their shared passion with CNN's EQ equestrian show. "He's a professional, and I do this as an amateur. So, to be able to share our love and passion for horses with each other is just incredible."
Jennifer is set to become a pediatrician in New York City as she prepares for life as a mom of two.
And of course, her own parents are undoubtedly excited to meet the new little one.
"Becoming Nonna has made me reflect on the wonderful example my own parents set for how to be an engaged and loving grandparent," Melinda, who divorced from Bill in 2021, gushed in January. "I hope I can be as great of a grandparent to Leila as my parents are to my kids. So thankful for them both!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In honor of grandparents day last fall, Bill took to Instagram with his own message.
"Becoming a grandparent has given me a whole new lens to see the world through," he shared in September. "It keeps me motivated to ensure my granddaughter — and all our grandchildren — inherit a better world than they were born into."