"Becoming Nonna has made me reflect on the wonderful example my own parents set for how to be an engaged and loving grandparent," Melinda, who divorced from Bill in 2021, gushed in January. "I hope I can be as great of a grandparent to Leila as my parents are to my kids. So thankful for them both!"

In honor of grandparents day last fall, Bill took to Instagram with his own message.

"Becoming a grandparent has given me a whole new lens to see the world through," he shared in September. "It keeps me motivated to ensure my granddaughter — and all our grandchildren — inherit a better world than they were born into."