Travis Kelce On a Leash! NFL Star 'Warned by Girlfriend Taylor Swift to Stop Blabbing About Their Private Life' — After We Revealed She 'Advises Him' on His Spending

Travis Kelce is reportedly in the dog house.

RadarOnline.com can reveal after we shared the NFL star's girlfriend Taylor Swift was helping guide his finances, the Kansas City Chiefs player and New Heights podcast co-host has been warned to stop sharing about their personal lives.

Kelce, 34, has set himself apart from the pop star's past exes by indulging fans with tales about their relationship, but that could all come to an end as he's reportedly been given new "boundaries" to adhere to.