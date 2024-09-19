Travis Kelce On a Leash! NFL Star 'Warned by Girlfriend Taylor Swift to Stop Blabbing About Their Private Life' — After We Revealed She 'Advises Him' on His Spending
Travis Kelce is reportedly in the dog house.
RadarOnline.com can reveal after we shared the NFL star's girlfriend Taylor Swift was helping guide his finances, the Kansas City Chiefs player and New Heights podcast co-host has been warned to stop sharing about their personal lives.
Kelce, 34, has set himself apart from the pop star's past exes by indulging fans with tales about their relationship, but that could all come to an end as he's reportedly been given new "boundaries" to adhere to.
Sources told to us: "Travis loves to show Taylor off.
"She appreciates it but is cautioning him from revealing too much about their personal lives."
"No one thought they'd last this long – and Taylor and Travis are very happy to prove the doubters wrong. They're ready for the challenge."
Kelce's updated boundaries come as he kicked off his 12th season with the Chiefs – and as Swift, 34, is expected to attend as many games as possible for a second straight season, drawing more attention to their relationship.
Insiders added "she'll be cheering him on from the VIP suite" while noting the Karma singer is looking forward to spending more time with his friends and family.
They said: "She fits in well with his crew. She's completely down-to-earth around them and not what they thought a superstar would be like. They genuinely like her."
- Travis Kelce 'Having His Bank Balance Handled By Billionaire Girlfriend Taylor Swift': 'She's Worth So Much More Than Him and Is Used to Dealing With Big Bucks!'
- Taylor Swift ‘More Loved Up Than Ever’ With Boyfriend Travis Kelce as Rumors Explode They Are Putting on ‘Showmance’
- Bad Blood! Travis Kelce Calls in Heavyweight Lawyers as He Battles to Track Down Culprit Behind 'Leaked' Taylor Swift 'Break-Up Blueprint'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
While Swift plans to attend as many games as possible, the couple are said to have a plan in place for when she hits the road on her second installment of U.S. Eras Tour dates in October.
She's reportedly promised to fly back to Kelce as often as possible and when she's unable to, they'll have FaceTime calls to keep them connected.
A source added: "They'll be doing lots of texting and calling too, but Taylor likes to see Travis in real time.
"She likes to know where he is and who he's with. It's not that she doesn't trust him, she just wants to feel connected."
In addition to keeping mum about their personal lives and frequent check-ins while they're apart, insiders also claimed Kelce has been warned to keep partying to a minimum.
Swift was previously said to not be pleased with onlookers reporting Kelce looked sloppy drunk at the Super Bowl LVIII parade.
Spies revealed: "Taylor loves Travis' energy and spontaneity, but she doesn't want him wasted at bars with pals. He can celebrate his wins in style with her and their friends."
Kelce isn't the only one being given ground rules, though.
They've reportedly agreed to not be photographed getting too close to members of the opposite sex in an effort to avoid rumors about their relationship.
An insider added: "Taylor's beein in this biz long enough to know what comes with being in the spotlight."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Swift offered her expertise in financial management to Kelce as he's his career – and bank account – exploded thanks to their high-profile relationship, including an eye-watering new deal for his podcast.
While co-hosting the podcast with brother Jason Kelce, the Chiefs star has made several comments about "Tay".
Amid the brother's new $100million contract, sources noted: "She's reminding Travis to be a little more discreet.
"Taylor and Travis see a future together. They are 100 percent committed to making this relationship work."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.