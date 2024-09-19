Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > court

Michael Madsen's Scathing Divorce Filing Claims Wife 'Drove' Son to Suicide Via 'Neglect' and 'Alcoholism' — After Actor's Domestic Battery Arrest

Composite photo of DeAnna Madsen, Michael Madsen.
Source: By: MEGA

Michael Madsen filed to divorce DeAnna Madsen and blamed his wife of 28 years for their son's suicide.

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Michael Madsen and his wife are officially going their separate ways after a tumultuous turn in their 28-year marriage.

RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained divorce papers filed by the Kill Bill actor, who asked for a domestic violence restraining order against his soon-to-be ex-wife – weeks after he was arrested on domestic battery charges.

The actor, 66, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, but also blamed DeAnna, 64, for the tragic suicide of their son, Hudson, 26. He claimed she "drove" Hudson to kill himself due to her alleged "neglect, drinking, and alcoholism".

Article continues below advertisement
Michael Madsen
Source: Mega

The 'Kill Bill' actor asked for a domestic violence restraining order against his soon-to-be ex.

Michael revealed the pair separated shortly after their son died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, listing the date of separation as January 26, 2022. The documents filed in Los Angeles County on Wednesday showed he asked the court not to grant DeAnna any financial support and to terminate her rights to his pension.

A statement attached to his divorce and restraining order petition read: "The 'irreconcilable differences' reason in the petition does not adequately describe the divorce filing. I have been separated from (DeAnna) since my son's death by suicide on 1/25/22. I believe respondent drove him to this by her neglect, drinking and alcoholism."

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Michael Madsen.
Source: MEGA

He revealed the couple separated shortly after their son's death in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The Reservoir Dogs star also accused his ex of "contributing" to his "personal issues" and acknowledged his arrest last month, saying the domestic battery charges were "wrongfully filed" against him.

He wrote: "I am a victim in an abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship that culminated in (DeAnna) breaking into my residence and having e wrongfully arrested for DV. Once the cell bars close on you, it's the final curtain on any marriage or relationship, and mine was no exception."

MORE ON:
court

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
michael madsen arrested domestic battery
Source: MEGA

The actor was arrested last month for domestic battery, but his attorney said he was 'not guilty'.

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, Michael was taken into custody at his Malibu home on August 18 after police were called about a "family disturbance" involving DeAnna.

Authorities said he "pushed" his wife and locked her out of the house, but noted she declined medical treatment.

Michael's attorney, Perry Wander, claimed DeAnna "broke into" the home and said in a statement: "He confronted her and asked her to leave."

Article continues below advertisement
michael madsen arrested domestic battery
Source: MEGA

Michael was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "Michael has shown immense compassion and restraint during this period towards his estranged wife. He's definitely not guilty of domestic violence."

The actor was released from custody after posting a $20,000 bond. Officials from the Malibu/Lost Hills Police Department said the investigation into the incident was "ongoing".

DeAnna spoke out afterward and claimed her estranged husband had been battling "personal issues".

She said: "Myself and our children have been supporting him to the best of our ability. We would request privacy at this time."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.