Michael Madsen's Scathing Divorce Filing Claims Wife 'Drove' Son to Suicide Via 'Neglect' and 'Alcoholism' — After Actor's Domestic Battery Arrest
Michael Madsen and his wife are officially going their separate ways after a tumultuous turn in their 28-year marriage.
RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained divorce papers filed by the Kill Bill actor, who asked for a domestic violence restraining order against his soon-to-be ex-wife – weeks after he was arrested on domestic battery charges.
The actor, 66, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, but also blamed DeAnna, 64, for the tragic suicide of their son, Hudson, 26. He claimed she "drove" Hudson to kill himself due to her alleged "neglect, drinking, and alcoholism".
Michael revealed the pair separated shortly after their son died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, listing the date of separation as January 26, 2022. The documents filed in Los Angeles County on Wednesday showed he asked the court not to grant DeAnna any financial support and to terminate her rights to his pension.
A statement attached to his divorce and restraining order petition read: "The 'irreconcilable differences' reason in the petition does not adequately describe the divorce filing. I have been separated from (DeAnna) since my son's death by suicide on 1/25/22. I believe respondent drove him to this by her neglect, drinking and alcoholism."
The Reservoir Dogs star also accused his ex of "contributing" to his "personal issues" and acknowledged his arrest last month, saying the domestic battery charges were "wrongfully filed" against him.
He wrote: "I am a victim in an abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship that culminated in (DeAnna) breaking into my residence and having e wrongfully arrested for DV. Once the cell bars close on you, it's the final curtain on any marriage or relationship, and mine was no exception."
As this outlet reported, Michael was taken into custody at his Malibu home on August 18 after police were called about a "family disturbance" involving DeAnna.
Authorities said he "pushed" his wife and locked her out of the house, but noted she declined medical treatment.
Michael's attorney, Perry Wander, claimed DeAnna "broke into" the home and said in a statement: "He confronted her and asked her to leave."
He added: "Michael has shown immense compassion and restraint during this period towards his estranged wife. He's definitely not guilty of domestic violence."
The actor was released from custody after posting a $20,000 bond. Officials from the Malibu/Lost Hills Police Department said the investigation into the incident was "ongoing".
DeAnna spoke out afterward and claimed her estranged husband had been battling "personal issues".
She said: "Myself and our children have been supporting him to the best of our ability. We would request privacy at this time."
