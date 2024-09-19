Michael Madsen's Scathing Divorce Filing Claims Wife 'Drove' Son to Suicide Via 'Neglect' and 'Alcoholism' — After Actor's Domestic Battery Arrest

Michael Madsen and his wife are officially going their separate ways after a tumultuous turn in their 28-year marriage.

RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained divorce papers filed by the Kill Bill actor, who asked for a domestic violence restraining order against his soon-to-be ex-wife – weeks after he was arrested on domestic battery charges.

The actor, 66, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, but also blamed DeAnna, 64, for the tragic suicide of their son, Hudson, 26. He claimed she "drove" Hudson to kill himself due to her alleged "neglect, drinking, and alcoholism".