New Jeffrey Epstein Horror: Billionaire Pedophile 'Had Rape Victim's Glass Eye Displayed in Hall' — After It Was 'Gifted to Him by One of World's Sickest Sex Predators'

Twisted TV presenter Savile, who died aged 84 in 2011 before he could face justice from his hundreds of victims, had a fetish for making jewelry from the glass eyes of the victims he defiled.

His victims say they were tormented by memories of the stinking psychopath's rotting yellow teeth and his body odor stench of sweat and stale cigar smoke as he abused them.

A chilling report into the former BBC host's crimes released in 2014 revealed Savile bragged some of his trademark garish rings were made using glass eyes from "friends" at Leeds General Infirmary's mortuary.

One teen preyed on by Savile also recalled the monster wearing an eyeball ring while he abused her, saying he warned her: "The eye can see everything."

The report also found the TV host – who was friends with royalty including King Charles and some of the world's most famous celebrities and criminals – assaulted victims aged between five and 75 years old during his 50 years of abuse.

He was found by investigators to have had an "unwholesome interest in the dead" by a medical investigation launched after it was discovered he abused living and dead hospital patients in wards and morgues.