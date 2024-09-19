New Jeffrey Epstein Horror: Billionaire Pedophile 'Had Rape Victim's Glass Eye Displayed in Hall' — After It Was 'Gifted to Him by One of World's Sickest Sex Predators'
Jeffrey Epstein is feared to have secretly stuck an eyeball gouged from a victim of one of the world's most depraved pedophiles in one of his art installations, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The billionaire sex trafficker – who died in his New York jail cell aged 66 while awaiting trial – had the entrance hall of his New York 'house of horrors' mansion decorated with row upon row of individually framed eyes.
We can now reveal it is suspected one of the eyeballs was shipped to Epstein by his admirer Jimmy Savile – one of Britain's, and the world's, most notorious and prolific pedophiles.
Twisted TV presenter Savile, who died aged 84 in 2011 before he could face justice from his hundreds of victims, had a fetish for making jewelry from the glass eyes of the victims he defiled.
His victims say they were tormented by memories of the stinking psychopath's rotting yellow teeth and his body odor stench of sweat and stale cigar smoke as he abused them.
A chilling report into the former BBC host's crimes released in 2014 revealed Savile bragged some of his trademark garish rings were made using glass eyes from "friends" at Leeds General Infirmary's mortuary.
One teen preyed on by Savile also recalled the monster wearing an eyeball ring while he abused her, saying he warned her: "The eye can see everything."
The report also found the TV host – who was friends with royalty including King Charles and some of the world's most famous celebrities and criminals – assaulted victims aged between five and 75 years old during his 50 years of abuse.
He was found by investigators to have had an "unwholesome interest in the dead" by a medical investigation launched after it was discovered he abused living and dead hospital patients in wards and morgues.
A source with knowledge of the Epstein case has now told RadarOnline.com: "Savile had powerful connections around the world, and it's now suspected Epstein was one of them.
"Like Epstein, he masked his astonishing cruelty by befriending the world's rich and powerful figures and pretending to be a philanthropist, running marathons and raising money for charities while secretly abusing young victims.
"He was also a necrophiliac who gouged glass eyes from the corpses of his victims.
"Epstein too had an unbelievably grim fixation on body parts, with his obsession with eyes and glass eyes on display in full view at his New York townhouse.
"He had this huge display in his hall of glass eyes – and it's now suspected one of them was sent to him as a gift in a box from Savile all the way from the UK."
The insider said rapist and molester Savile had heard of Epstein and admired his royal connections.
They added once he heard of Epstein's grim hallway decoration he had a flunky send the billionaire a bizarre gift of an eyeball.
The source went on: "Savile heard of Epstein as he hung around with members of the royal family."
It's thought Epstein’s possessions are being held by the FBI, and the source added: "That eyeball display needs taken and examined by agents.
"Who knows whose eyes they came from? This is one of the sickest and bleakest developments yet in the Epstein case. It's like something from a horror film."
Epstein's infamous 92-page black book of contacts is filled with the names of the world's most rich and powerful figures – including Prince Andrew, Alec Baldwin, Tony Blair and Michael Bloomberg.
It is not known if Savile's contact details are among the hundreds scrawled in the pedophile sex trafficker's list of pals.
But he did regularly brag to almost every visitor to his New York home his hallway eyeball display was made up of eyeballs "imported from England".
The individually framed eyes were said by Epstein to have been made for "injured soldiers".
But our source said: "There was so many of these eyeballs it's doubtful they were all made just for soldiers. The thing was huge.
"It's a stomach-churning thought, but he probably had an eye taken from one of Savile's victims in that display."
The report into Savile's crimes also detailed how he bragged of stealing glass eyes from the sockets of the dead at Leeds General Infirmary in England.
As well as rings, he had them embedded into the medallions he wore while presenting TV and radio shows – before he'd abuse more victims behind the scenes.
One of them was found to have been made into a trophy necklace that was sold at a charity auction for around $100 shortly after his death.
The warped pedophile also gloated he enjoyed "posing" with the corpses of those whose lifeless bodies he molested, and said he would "wheel them around" at nights in Leeds General Infirmary.
Savile is said to have claimed hundreds of victims aged between five and 75, making him probably Britain's most prolific sex predator.
British healthcare workers blinded by Savile's TV celebrity allowed him to roam their hospitals while sexually abusing patients and hospital staff and indulging in his necrophilia.
He is said to have committed the crimes at 28 institutions including Leeds, Broadmoor and Stoke Mandeville hospital.
One witness said he told them about the creepy rings he wore: "D'you know what they are? They are glass eyes from dead bodies in Leeds Mortuary where I work and I love working there, and I wheel the dead bodies around at night and I love that."
Another hospital employee told investigators who probed his 50-year reign of terror: "I do remember seeing this ring he had on that looked like an eyeball and – and I must've mentioned it to him.
"He said, 'It's made from the eyeball of a dead friend.'"
Just as Epstein was pals with Prince Andrew, Savile was friends with everyone he thought would boost his ego and status, including politicians, the British Prime Minister, celebrities, musicians and royalty – including the then-Prince Charles, who was crowned King in May 2023.
Besides his eyeballs display, among Epstein's other warped artworks was a full-size doll of a woman hanging from his chandelier, a chess set carved to look like naked figures of his staff – and a bizarre painting of his pal Bill Clinton wearing a blue dress.
With its 15-foot-high oak door, huge arched windows, and nine floors, his Manhattan house on 71st Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues is the city's largest private residence.
After Epstein's death, the neoclassical townhouse sold for $51million to former Goldman Sachs executive Michael D. Daffey, who has said he is undertaking a physical and spiritual rehabilitation of the mansion.
Among its rooms was one packed with CCTV equipment, which is believed to have been used to film horrific orgies and collect evidence against the rich, famous and powerful guests who stayed in the mansion to blackmail them – with many conspiracy theorists convinced Epstein was working for spy agencies.
