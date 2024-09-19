Anti-Woke Warrior Ricky Gervais Slammed With Fresh Cancel Calls As Fellow Comic Accuses Him Of Bullying Him So Badly His Skin Erupted in Rash
Ricky Gervais has become embroiled in a new row after a fellow comic accused the Golden Globes host of bullying him so badly he broke out in hives.
RadarOnline.com can reveal funnyman Robin Ince, who was The Office creator's support man on tour in the 2000s, quit comedy in 2015 after claiming the abuse he suffered from Gervais took a physical toll.
Ince, 55, said: "I am not saying it is a traumatic experience, but after two weeks I came out in red lumps that my doctor said were a stress rash.
"I think my hair was coming out in clumps."
He added: "I look back now, and I think it is bullying - really it is."
Ince recalled Gervais, 63, made a diary, supposedly written by Ince, and he read out the fake musings at a Christmas party with the intention of mocking the comic in front of other partygoers.
He explained: "I forget how weird it is. I’m very good at sometimes just acclimatizing to things, in which you go, 'Actually, this is really weird.'"
According to Ince, even some of Gervais's co-stars on the British version of The Office had to confront the David Brent actor over his treatment of him.
Speaking to the Starting Line podcast, he said: "Mackenzie Crook (who played Gareth Keenan) eventually went, 'Rick, can you stop doing it please?'"
Ince said he put up with the Gervais' passive-aggressive humor, adding: "But people who knew me did not like the way that relationship worked."
He'd spoken about Gervais targeting him before, back in 2012 when he claimed to have served as the After Life star's "human stress ball" when they toured together, adding that going on the road with him was "monstrous, horrible and bizarre".
Ince explained: “The way that everyone joined in, it really was very Lord of the Flies, and of course, I am very Piggy-like.
"With the distance of time, I can kind of laugh at it, but today I don't feel I could handle being squealed at constantly."
Ince said at the time: “It is easy to forget the collateral damage of jokes.
"Anti-trans punchlines seem to have become highly profitable, and it ignores the dehumanizing effect on a swathe of already marginalized people. I think Ricky believes it is just him being a 'naughty boy.'"
Taking to social media, some fans agreed with Ince.
One wrote on X: "Ricky Gervais being a bully would be one of the least shocking things in the last couple of years."
Another added: "I believe Robin Ince. And Gervais (a bully, let that go on record) and his fanbase are the most easily triggered people.'"
