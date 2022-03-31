Comedian Ricky Gervais Claims He Would Have Joked About Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Boyfriend' Instead Of Her Hair

The acclaimed celebrity roaster built a name for himself by poking fun at anyone sitting in front of the mic, evidenced by his previous hosting duties at other award shows. The British funnyman has never hosted The Oscars but has hosted the silver medal award show The Golden Globes 5 times — in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, and 2020.

While testing out some new material during a show in London's Highgate this week, Gervais reportedly referred to the slap heard around the world.

"I’ll get it out of the way. I have not got any Will Smith material. I trended when that happened, and I was not even there," he joked.