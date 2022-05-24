Your tip
LGBTQ Community Urges Viewers To Boycott Controversial Comic Ricky Gervais After 'Anti-Trans' Jokes

ricky gervais sparks backlash over anti trans jokes pp
Source: PTNY/©2013 RAMEY PHOTO
May 24 2022, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

Ricky Gervais sparked backlash for anti-trans jokes in his new Netflix comedy special, leaving some members of the LGBTQ community outraged.

The controversial comic, 60, became a hot topic on social media after his SuperNature special premiered on the streaming platform.

"I love the new women," Gervais quipped at one point. "They're great, aren't they? The new ones we've been seeing lately. The ones with beards and c-----. They're as good as gold, I love them."

ricky gervais sparks backlash over anti trans jokes
Source: Joe Russo / MEGA

He then referenced the trans bathroom controversy just minutes into his comedy set, igniting more angry tweets.

"It's the old-fashioned ones, they go, 'Oh, they want to use our toilets.' 'Why shouldn't they use your toilets?' 'For ladies!' 'They are ladies — look at their pronouns! What about this person isn't a lady?' 'Well, his p----.' 'Her p----, you f---ing b---t!'" he joked.

Gervais went on to discuss "woke comedy" and how comedians are now supposed to create a "safe space" for the audience instead of saying what they really want to.

"I tried to watch a bit of it, and I decided I'd rather watch Louis C.K. masturbate," he said of the comic's sexual misconduct scandal. "Can't mention him anymore. He's canceled."

ricky gervais sparks backlash over anti trans jokes
Source: PTNY/©2013 RAMEY PHOTO

Gervais also mentioned Kevin Hart losing his 2018 Oscars hosting opportunity after homophobic tweets were brought to light.

"You don't know who the dominant mob will be," he continued. "You know, like, the worst thing you can say today — that get you canceled on Twitter, death threats — the worst thing you can say today is, 'Women don’t have p------,' right? Now, no one saw that coming."

After watching his newly released special, several critics voiced their disapproval.

"To him we exist only as a punchline, a threat, something less than human," one social media user vented while another echoed, "If you're a comedian and you support trans people, it's your responsibility to be speaking out against Dave Chappelle and the new Ricky Gervais special."

ricky gervais sparks backlash over anti trans jokes
Source: ©2011 RAMEY PHOTO

"Trans people are on the least funded end of the healthcare spectrum and facing a barrage of negativity from an increasingly trans hostile media. This isn't a joke," British artist Miss Freda Wallace also posted in response.

In the special, Gervais seemingly knew some backlash would arise as he offered a disclaimer, telling the audience he does support trans rights in real life.

"I support all human rights, and trans rights are human rights," he insisted. "Live your best life. Use your preferred pronouns. Be the gender that you feel you are. But meet me halfway, ladies. Lose the c---. That's all I'm saying."

