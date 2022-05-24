LGBTQ Community Urges Viewers To Boycott Controversial Comic Ricky Gervais After 'Anti-Trans' Jokes

Ricky Gervais sparked backlash for anti-trans jokes in his new Netflix comedy special, leaving some members of the LGBTQ community outraged.

The controversial comic, 60, became a hot topic on social media after his SuperNature special premiered on the streaming platform.

"I love the new women," Gervais quipped at one point. "They're great, aren't they? The new ones we've been seeing lately. The ones with beards and c-----. They're as good as gold, I love them."