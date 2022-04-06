Inside The Secret Letters Prince Charles Wrote To Jimmy Savile

But although Charles regularly asked for Savile’s assistance regarding PR for the royal family, he also reached out to the English celebrity for more professional advice – such as speechwriting and what to include in his speeches so as to appeal to his audience.

“You are so good at understanding what makes people operate and you’re wonderfully sceptical and practical,” the prince wrote on April 16, 1990. “Can you cast an eye over this draft and let me know how you think we can best appeal to people?”

Jimmy Savile ultimately died on October 29, 2011, of pneumonia just two days before his 85th birthday. Following his passing, a flood of reports started coming out regarding the entertainer’s alleged exploiting of individuals from as young as 5 to as old as 75.