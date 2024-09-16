Home > News More Men Accuse Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch Boss Over Sex Events — With Claims Their Penises Were Injected With 'Liquid Viagra' Source: MEGA Abercrombie & Fitch models famous for baring their bodies in ad campaigns have made serious allegations against ex-CEO Mike Jeffries. By: Mike Boyce Sept. 16 2024, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

More men have stepped forward claiming to have been recruited and exploited at sex parties hosted by former Abercrombie & Fitch boss Mike Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith. RadarOnline.com can reveal eight men have given accounts of their experience at the debauched bashes, some claiming they were injected with "Liquid Viagra" - sparking one abuse survivor to have an allergic reaction.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Abercrombie & Finch models posing at London store opening London in 2007

They spoke out on the back of a BBC documentary last September, which exposed the sex parties — curated for the entertainment of Jeffries, the former CEO of the clothing brand, and his life partner Smith. The pair, aged 80 and 61 respectively, deny any wrongdoing, and clothing brand Abercrombie & Fitch denies knowledge of their existence, but does claim to be investigating. Two new episodes of the BBC’s World of Secrets podcast, which first revealed the allegations alongside the Panorama documentary, features the accounts of several men who say they were molested at sex events held in grand hotel rooms in New York and across the globe.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BBC Former Abercrombie & Fitch boss Mike Jeffries shown in here in BBC documentry which unearthed scandal..

Article continues below advertisement

One man, given the name Luke to protect his identity, claimed he was recruited from a modelling website and guided into a hotel suite in Spain that had been dressed up to resemble an Abercrombie & Fitch store in a twisted roleplay scenario. He then alleged he was encouraged to pose as one of the store's infamous shirtless greeters to impress "two very important guests" - Jeffries and Smith - who then kissed him and tried to perform oral sex on him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Topless Abercrombie & Fitch models are splashed across huge billboards across the globe.

Article continues below advertisement

Luke said: "I was trying to avoid the whole situation as much as I could, but Michael was very aggressive. I tried to say no repeatedly. I constantly was saying no." His travel and accomodation was paid for, and he was given €3,500 in cash and made to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Another guest named Chris claimed he was injected in the penis with what he was told was "Liquid Viagra" by one of Jeffries' assistants, who was not medically trained. He felt "hot" and "dizzy" as a result after he was allegedly injected in a Manhattan townhouse that once belonged to the fashion boss.

Article continues below advertisement

However, he claimed nobody called an ambulance. Instead, Jeffries and Smith are alleged to have tried to have sex with him. Formel model Keith Milkie, 31, was aware the parties would be "sexual", unlike a number of his acquaintances, but he was not informed of what they would involve - and he was uncomfortable about what he was later tasked with. Indeed, on one occasion in Paris, he claimed he was told by Jeffries to have sex with another man despite identifying as straight.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @KEITHMILKIE/FACEBOOK Model Keith Milkie was aware the parties would be "sexual" and was tasked with having sex with straight men, under the orders of Jeffreys.

Article continues below advertisement

He explains: "This was the exploitation of straight men, they didn't want gays. They wanted straight men that they could sort of coerce, you know, it makes it more fantastical." The events are believed to have taken place from 2009 until 2015 - shortly after Jeffries quit A&F amid growing criticism of the way he was running the firm. In January, the FBI confirmed it had opened a criminal investigation into the BBC's allegations.