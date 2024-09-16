Your tip
First Photo: Trump Seen After Second Assassination Attempt in Photo With Speaker Mike Johnson and Wife at Mar-a-Lago

first photo trump second assassination attempt in photo speaker mike johnson mar a lago pp
Source: MEGA

Former President Donald Trump seen is pictured for the first time since second assassination attempt on Sunday in a photo with US speaker Mike Johnson.

By:

Sept. 16 2024, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Donald Trump has been pictured for the first time after surviving a second assassination attempt.

The former President was snapped in the company of speaker Mike Johnson and his wife Kelly at Mar-a-Lago within hours of the shooting at his Florida golf course.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple visited Trump’s home on the same day of the thwarted assassination attempt on Sunday afternoon, his second in nine weeks following a shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

Long Rap Sheet: Former Trump Voter Arrested in Suspected Assassination Attempt
Source: @SPEAKERJOHNSON/X

Mike Johnson and his wife Kelly were visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago when they had the picture taken.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was apprehended a short distance away after attempting to flee, according to authorities.

And posting the picture on X, US house speaker Johnson paid tribute to the Republican presidential nominee, saying the threats against him are unparalleled.

Johnson wrote: "Kelly and I are departing Mar-a-Lago, where we just spent a few hours with President Trump and are thanking God for protecting him today — once again.

"No leader in American history has endured more attacks and remained so strong and resilient. He is unstoppable."

Source: MEGA

Mike Johnson was seen shaking hands with Trump shorly after the business mogul's first assassination attempt in July.

Speaking on Sunday evening, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will independently investigate the apparent assassination attempt on the former President.

Posting on X, he wrote: "The people deserve the truth about the would-be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee."

The FBI is currently leading the investigation into the latest attempt to assassinate the business mogul.

Source: MEGA

Search teams were pictured looking for vital evidence at Florida golf club where gunman was targetting Trump.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Secret service agents saw an AK47 poking out of bushes at West Beach golf club when Trump was playing a round of golf and opened fire.

Main suspect Routh, a Pro-Ukrainian activist, fled the scene - before he could get a shot off - but was eventually caught while driving a black Nissan.

A rifle, two backpacks and a GoPro camera were recovered near the golf course.

Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder said registered Democrat Routh "was not displaying a lot of emotions" when police arrested him.

Source: MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Trump's would-be assassin was unmasked as pro-Ukraine activist Ryan Wesley Routh.

Releasing a statement on social media the wake of the assassination attempt, Trump said: "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiralling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I am safe and well.

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!

"I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again.

"May God bless you."

Vice president Kamala Harris broke her silence on the alleged assassination attempt and said she was relieved no-one was hurt.

She wrote on X: "I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe.

"Violence has no place in America."

Plus The White House also issued a statement and said that both President Joe Biden and Harris were informed about the security incident.

A White House statement said: "The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing."

