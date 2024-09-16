First Photo: Trump Seen After Second Assassination Attempt in Photo With Speaker Mike Johnson and Wife at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump has been pictured for the first time after surviving a second assassination attempt.

The former President was snapped in the company of speaker Mike Johnson and his wife Kelly at Mar-a-Lago within hours of the shooting at his Florida golf course.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple visited Trump’s home on the same day of the thwarted assassination attempt on Sunday afternoon, his second in nine weeks following a shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.