Lonely Martha Stewart's Bonkers Pet Peacock Pampering Revealed! Lifestyle Guru, 83, 'Treating Her Birds Like Beloved Family Members'
Martha Stewart is so lonely she is spoiling her pet peacocks silly!
RadarOnline.com can reveal the domestic diva is going above and beyond to ensure the animals' safety after they were ravaged by coyotes in 2022.
An insider shared: "She is very fond of her birds. She's very involved in every step of raising them. She treats them like beloved members of her family."
Stewart's new safety measures for her fine feathered friends come after she lost six of them when coyotes attacked her Bedford, New York, farm.
The source spilled: "She was so upset. Having them mauled to death was traumatizing."
Stewart, 83, was left obsessing over her prized pets as a result of the incident, according to the insider, who added: "Her precious peacocks have a sturdier enclosure now, and she has guards watching them to make sure the coyotes don’t get close.
"She breeds them, so the numbers keep growing."
Stewart also reportedly spends at least an hour a day talking to her beloved pets.
The source continued: "She says they only talk to her, and she even professes to know what they're saying. She gives them pure, filtered water and feeds them the best vegetables from her garden — and even whips up homemade meals in her chef’s kitchen!"
Stewart fusses over more than just her grown peacocks; the insider said she also bonds with them as hatchlings.
They said: "She spends a lot of time with the chicks when they're in the incubators, cooing to them like they're babies."
While Stewart passes the time with her beloved birds, her buddy, Snoop Dogg, has reportedly been trying to get her to leave the house and find a new romantic partner.
RadarOnline.com previously told you Snoop, 52, has been working with her on a new project in hopes of landing her a new man.
The source claimed: "He can't understand why a beautiful soul like Martha hasn't snagged a guy when she looks so great and much younger than her age.
"Snoop is doing a search of all his contacts to try to come up with some dates and helping Martha to get out more."
It was also Snoop's idea that Stewart celebrate her birthday by joining him at the Olympics in Paris, where the former Martha & Snoop Potluck Dinner party hosts even stepped out in matching outfits for an equestrian competition.
The source shared: "It's good for Martha to get out. She spends too much time by herself. She is too proud to complain, but it can't be nice making dinner for one all the time."
