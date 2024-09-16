World At War: Russia Gave Nuclear Bomb Secrets to Iran in Return for Missiles to Attack Ukraine

During his visit to London, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Russia and Iran are engaging in a mutually beneficial relationship, involving the exchange of military technology and nuclear knowledge. This cooperation is seen as a serious threat to global stability, particularly in Israel, where fears of an existential threat loom large.

In response to the missile shipment, the UK has banned Iran Air from its airspace and imposed sanctions on Russian shipping firms involved in transporting the rockets.

Meanwhile, Western officials discussed the possibility of allowing Ukraine to use UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep inside Russia, although no final decision has been made.