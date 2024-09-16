World At War: Russia Gave Nuclear Bomb Secrets to Iran in Return for Missiles to Attack Ukraine
Russia has reportedly traded crucial nuclear secrets with Iran in exchange for ballistic missiles to be aimed at Ukraine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The deal, which has raised serious concerns, was a key topic during recent discussions between U.S. President Joe Biden and UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at the White House.
Intelligence reports suggest Iran's long-standing efforts to develop nuclear weapons may be nearing completion, with Russia playing a pivotal role. In exchange for the transfer of nuclear expertise, Iran has supplied Russia with Fath-360 ballistic missiles, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has received from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
This alarming partnership has deepened fears that Moscow could push Tehran to finally acquire a nuclear weapon, The Sun reported.
During his visit to London, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Russia and Iran are engaging in a mutually beneficial relationship, involving the exchange of military technology and nuclear knowledge. This cooperation is seen as a serious threat to global stability, particularly in Israel, where fears of an existential threat loom large.
In response to the missile shipment, the UK has banned Iran Air from its airspace and imposed sanctions on Russian shipping firms involved in transporting the rockets.
Meanwhile, Western officials discussed the possibility of allowing Ukraine to use UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep inside Russia, although no final decision has been made.
- Putin's $50M Fighter Jet Plunges Into Black Sea Killing Crew After Being 'Shot Down by Ukraine' in Latest Blow for Russia
- WW3 Fears Keep Soaring: Mad Vlad Putin Sends Direct Threat to NATO Over 'Act of War'
- Putin Lackey Launches World War 3 Rehearsal: Plans To Build Replicas Of Global Landmarks… Then Nuke Them!
Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned Iran’s involvement, calling it a “dangerous escalation,” but Tehran denies its role in the missile transfer.
Meanwhile, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, urged the West to give Ukraine access to British military equipment to defend against Russian attacks. Johnson, who recently visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv, criticized the delay in authorizing the use of Storm Shadow missiles, stressing that earlier action could have saved lives.
As Sir Keir prepares for talks in Italy about the Storm Shadow missiles, pressure is mounting on other European powers like France and Germany to back increased military aid to Ukraine. However, President Biden remains cautious, concerned that the use of long-range missiles could provoke further escalation from Russia.
Putin has already issued warnings, suggesting that the use of such missiles could lead to open conflict between Russia and NATO, raising the stakes of the ongoing war.
Many Western officials and military experts fear this growing partnership between Russia and Iran could lead to a broader global conflict, as Iran continues to support terrorist groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, all of which are hostile to Israel and the West.
The collapse of a previous deal aimed at limiting Iran's nuclear program has only increased concerns that Tehran might finally achieve its nuclear ambitions, potentially threatening a catastrophic strike against Israel.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.