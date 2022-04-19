'White Hot: The Rise & Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch' Explores Allegations Of Brand's Toxic Culture: 'Pride In Exclusion'

"Ambercrombie rooted themselves in discrimination at every single level," one interviewee said. "There's a reason people liked that brand. Exclusion is part of our society."

Former employee Carla Barrientos, who was 19 when she scored a job at her local A&F in the Valley Plaza Mall, echoed those statements.

"The whole culture of what's cool and who's cool, it's all fluff, it's not important. The culture at the time really was exclusion, it looks so different than where we are, and good thing times have changed," she explained as the doc dived into the brand's past controversial hiring and firing practices in addition to their workplace culture.