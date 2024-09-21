PHOTOS: 90s Teen Star Who Starred in a String of Cult Classics Looks Unrecognizable During Rare Outing
Robin Tunney looked unrecognizable when she stepped out to do some shopping in Los Angeles.
The 90s icon, who starred in a number of cult classics over the years, looked fresh-faced with shoulder-length curly brown hair in loose waves and minimal makeup.
Fans pointed out the actress's staunch departure from her outcast teenage witch character, Sarah Bailey.
Tunney, 52, was spotted pushing a shopping cart at a store in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 19, while wearing a dark grey jacket over a white shirt and light grey pants.
She was recently cast in a new indie feature titled By Design, directed by Amanda Kramer and also starring Yellowjacket's Juliette Lewis and The Get Down's Mamoudou Athie.
The Craft actress took to her Instagram after the film was announced and wrote: "Amanda Kramer resurrected my indie film career from the dead and I got to work with the most incredible group artists in front of and behind the camera."
Although The Craft received mixed to bad reviews from critics, it was a hit with audiences, earning $6.7 million in its opening weekend and $55.6 million worldwide after being produced for only $15 million.
Tunney was supported by a star-studded cast featuring her, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True as four outcast teenage girls at a Los Angeles high school who "pursue witchcraft for their own gain and subsequently experience negative repercussions".
In addition to the 90s witch cult classic, Tunney also starred in Encino Man alongside Brendan Fraser, as well as roles in Empire Records, Horse Girl, Cherish, Hollywoodland and Looking Glass.
She went on to play Veronica Dawson in Prison Break and Teresa Lisbon on The Mentalist from 2008 to 2015.
The Chicago-born actress got engaged to Nicky Marmet, the father of her two children, on Christmas Day in 2012.
Tunney was previously married to director Bob Gosse, 57, in 1995, but they separated in late 2002 and divorced four years later in 2006.
She was also engaged to Australian writer and director Andrew Dominik for a short time in 2009.
Tunny also spent some time as a professional poker player, winning her table in the eighth tournament series of Bravo's Celebrity Poker Showdown and moving on to the final table.
She finished second to Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander, earning $200,000 for The Children's Heath Fund charity.
She went on to compete in the World Series of Poker.