Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Heroic Bystander Saves Clemson Student from Convicted Sex Offender’s Attack in South Carolina, Sheriff Says

Good Samaritan Helps Student Escape Alleged Attack by Sex Offender
Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office; MEGA

Darrell Brooks was recently released from a ‘heavy sentencing’ before allegedly trying to sexually assault a student at Clemson University, officials said.

By:

Sept. 16 2024, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A convicted sex offender recently released from prison is accused of attempting to sexually assault a South Carolina college student, who was rescued when a good Samaritan interrupted, authorities alleged.

On Sept. 10, Darrell Scott Brooks, 57, reportedly asked the Clemson University coed for a ride at an off-campus apartment complex, telling her he worked at the school and his car had “broken down,” according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Article continues below advertisement
Good Samaritan Helps Student Escape Alleged Attack by Sex Offender
Source: UNSPLASH

Brooks reportedly told the victim he worked at the university and needed a ride to campus, police said.

While driving the man to campus, Brooks allegedly forced the victim to pull into a church parking lot where he attacked her with a “folding razor blade knife” before pinning her down, police said.

At the time, a good Samaritan happened to be driving by and heard the woman yelling for help.

Good Samaritan Helps Student Escape Alleged Attack by Sex Offender
Source: UNSPLASH

However, he allegedly made the victim pull into a church parking lot, where he attempted to sexually assault her, police said.

The woman was able to escape from the man after the eyewitness intervened in the alleged attack, officials said.

According to authorities, Brooks then stole the woman’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Article continues below advertisement
Good Samaritan Helps Student Escape Alleged Attack by Sex Offender
Source: UNSPLASH

The suspect fled the scene in the victim's car, but then crashed the vehicle when trying to run from police.

MORE ON:
crime

Deputies from the neighboring Oconee County Sheriff’s Office tried to conduct a traffic stop on Brooks, but he fled and ended up crashing the vehicle in the Seneca area.

Brooks was arrested and now faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, grand larceny and assault with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

Article continues below advertisement
Good Samaritan Helps Student Escape Alleged Attack by Sex Offender
Source: UNSPLASH

Brooks was arrested and faces multiple charges, according to authorities.

Officials from Clemson University said they are in contact with the student to make sure she has the resources she needs during the recovery process.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brooks was “just released from a heavy sentencing in the spring.”

Article continues below advertisement

He is listed as a sex offender in the South Carolina registry, which shows he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in November 2003.

According to The Post & Courier, Brooks held a woman captive for 15 hours during that incident, sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her with a knife.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.