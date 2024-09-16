Heroic Bystander Saves Clemson Student from Convicted Sex Offender’s Attack in South Carolina, Sheriff Says
A convicted sex offender recently released from prison is accused of attempting to sexually assault a South Carolina college student, who was rescued when a good Samaritan interrupted, authorities alleged.
On Sept. 10, Darrell Scott Brooks, 57, reportedly asked the Clemson University coed for a ride at an off-campus apartment complex, telling her he worked at the school and his car had “broken down,” according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
While driving the man to campus, Brooks allegedly forced the victim to pull into a church parking lot where he attacked her with a “folding razor blade knife” before pinning her down, police said.
At the time, a good Samaritan happened to be driving by and heard the woman yelling for help.
The woman was able to escape from the man after the eyewitness intervened in the alleged attack, officials said.
According to authorities, Brooks then stole the woman’s vehicle and fled the scene.
Deputies from the neighboring Oconee County Sheriff’s Office tried to conduct a traffic stop on Brooks, but he fled and ended up crashing the vehicle in the Seneca area.
Brooks was arrested and now faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, grand larceny and assault with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.
He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.
Officials from Clemson University said they are in contact with the student to make sure she has the resources she needs during the recovery process.
According to the sheriff’s office, Brooks was “just released from a heavy sentencing in the spring.”
He is listed as a sex offender in the South Carolina registry, which shows he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in November 2003.
According to The Post & Courier, Brooks held a woman captive for 15 hours during that incident, sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her with a knife.
