Queen Elizabeth 'Was Warned Mohamed Al-Fayed Was Dirty Old Man' and 'Abuser of Women'
Queen Elizabeth II was warned about Mohamed Al-Fayed being a "salacious attacker of women" decades ago.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late Queen of England was informed about concerning behavior regarding the late ex-Harrods boss before her two grandsons – Prince William and Prince Harry – and Princess Diana went on vacation with Mohamed and his son, Dodi Fayed.
But Scotland Yard's former head of royal protection Dai Davies claimed his warning about Mohamed fell on deaf ears nearly 30 years before five women came forward with rape accusations against him.
Davies revealed police were first informed of sexual abuse allegations against Mohamed in the 1990s. He further claimed he raised alarm over rumors about Mohamed's vile behavior to an adviser to the queen in 1997, before William, Harry and Diana went on vacation with Mohamed and Dodi, who was killed alongside Diana in a car accident shortly after the trip.
He said: "In 1997, there were already allegations he had been bribing MPs to table questions in the House and he had a salacious reputation.
"There were concerns about his persona as a dirty old man. There were allegations I was aware of that Al-Fayed had sexually assaulted women then paid them off.
"I had no compunction in warning the Queen about this individual."
He continued: "I advised the Queen, through Lord Fellowes (her private secretary), not to let the boys go away on holiday with him because of the allegations I was aware of – that he was a salacious attacker of women."
Davies claimed Fellowes told him: "The Palace is aware, Mr Davies."
The former head of Scotland Yard added: "My job was to protect the reputation... of the Royal family.
"I did have a discussion with the then-commissioner, Lord Condron about my concerns. He (Al-Fayed) had a reputation of being a sleazebag. Ultimately my advice was ignored. (Diana) flew off from Kensington Palace when Al-Fayed sent his helicopter."
Prime Minister Keir Starmer was grilled over inaction regarding allegations against Mohamed this week as the BBC released a documentary examining claims from women who used to work for the late Egyptian businessman.
Starmer, who previously served as the Director of Public Prosecutions, was the head of the Crown Prosecution Service in 2009, when its lawyers declined to pursue charged against Mohamed over claims he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in 2008.
The prime minister, who left his post at the CPS in 2013, insisted he had no involvement in prosecutors' decision and claimed the case "did not cross" his desk at the time.
On his concerns being ignored, Davies said: "There are serious questions here about why these allegations were not pursued.
"Why wasn't something done about it? There are clearly victims out there.
"Why was it decided they were not worthy of prosecution?"
Still, it was not the last time allegations against Mohamed reached the CPS. On three occasions – in 2018, 2021 and 2023 – Scotland Yard sought investigative advise from the agency regarding claims against the tycoon.
In the BBC documentary, which included testimony from more than 20 women who alleged Mohamed sexually assaulted or raped them, alleged victims claimed Mohamed's status was used as a shield.
They alleged Harrods not only failed to help accusers but worked to cover up their allegations.
