Queen Elizabeth 'Was Warned Mohamed Al-Fayed Was Dirty Old Man' and 'Abuser of Women'

Davies revealed police were first informed of sexual abuse allegations against Mohamed in the 1990s. He further claimed he raised alarm over rumors about Mohamed's vile behavior to an adviser to the queen in 1997, before William, Harry and Diana went on vacation with Mohamed and Dodi, who was killed alongside Diana in a car accident shortly after the trip.

He said: "In 1997, there were already allegations he had been bribing MPs to table questions in the House and he had a salacious reputation.

"There were concerns about his persona as a dirty old man. There were allegations I was aware of that Al-Fayed had sexually assaulted women then paid them off.

"I had no compunction in warning the Queen about this individual."