Lisa Rinna's 'Scrapped' Christmas Special On Peacock 'Not True,' Show Never In The Works
Lisa Rinna's Christmas special on Peacock won't be shown because it never existed. RadarOnline.com is told there's no truth behind the rumor that Rinna was offered the television special or that it was "scrapped" due to her social media antics.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans lost it when a popular blog claimed that Peacock was in the "development stages" of Rinna's special — similar to The Housewives of the North Pole featuring RHOBH star Kyle Richards last year — but pulled the plug last minute after she popped off on Instagram.
"Word on the curb is that Rinna was supposed to get a Christmas special on Peacock," someone told Bravo Obsessed.
"It was completely scrapped a couple of weeks ago," they claimed, adding that Rinna's social media behavior likely wouldn't sit well with potential advertisers.
However, two separate sources confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the rumor is just that. We're told that Rinna was not offered a Christmas special with Peacock.
The person also told the Bravo blog that Rinna's archnemeses Garcelle Beauvais was offered the special in lieu of Lisa's alleged axing — but we've been told that's BS.
"There is no truth to this," one insider laughed when we asked, "nothing is in the works."
"This is 100% false," included another, insinuating fans are just trying to drum up drama.
Rinna makes for good TV, but she's been on a few people's lists lately, including fans who thought the RHOBH star got fired after she removed any traces of the franchise from Instagram.
RadarOnline.com was told the actress-turned-reality star made the change weeks ago, deciding to use her page strictly "for fashion fun and family."
Lisa Rinna Not Fired From 'RHOBH,' Still Employed With Bravo Despite Erasing Traces Of Reality Show
We've also learned that she didn't unfollow several of her co-stars before filming the reunion.
Rinna's name was also tossed back in the headlines after her ex-friend Denise Richards spoke openly about their beef.
"Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty and she can be really nasty," Richards told Jeff Lewis earlier this month. "That's just something to know about with her being on the show."
When asked if she would rejoin the RHOBH franchise, the Wild Things actress said without hesitation "definitely," adding she'd even film with Rinna.