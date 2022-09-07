Lisa Rinna's 'Scrapped' Christmas Special On Peacock 'Not True,' Show Never In The Works

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans lost it when a popular blog claimed that Peacock was in the "development stages" of Rinna's special — similar to The Housewives of the North Pole featuring RHOBH star Kyle Richards last year — but pulled the plug last minute after she popped off on Instagram.

"Word on the curb is that Rinna was supposed to get a Christmas special on Peacock," someone told Bravo Obsessed.

"It was completely scrapped a couple of weeks ago," they claimed, adding that Rinna's social media behavior likely wouldn't sit well with potential advertisers.