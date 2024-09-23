Usher Diddy Scandal Twist: RnB Sensation Who Lived With Sex Accused Rapper As a Teen Claims His X Account Was Hacked In Wake of Combs' Arrest

The singer, whose relationship with the disgraced rapper spans decades, broke his silence on Sunday when his account was reactivated, telling followers: "Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! See you tonight at Intuit Dome."

Usher claims the deletion of his X account in the wake of Sean "Diddy" Combs ' sex crimes was caused by a hacker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But his fans have their doubts surrounding Usher's claims, believing the deletion was far too "coincidental".

One user wrote: "You must really think we are stupid", while another added, "What?? Lol, timing is JUST a coincidence huh?"

A third said to the Yeah! singer: "Sure bro sure," while a fourth quizzed: "Did your account really got hacked or you're not telling us something?"