Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Usher Diddy Scandal Twist: RnB Sensation Who Lived With Sex Accused Rapper As a Teen Claims His X Account Was Hacked In Wake of Combs' Arrest

Composite photo of Usher, Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Usher claims hacker deleted his X account in wake of Diddy sex crimes scandal.

By:

Sept. 23 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Usher claims the deletion of his X account in the wake of Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex crimes was caused by a hacker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The singer, whose relationship with the disgraced rapper spans decades, broke his silence on Sunday when his account was reactivated, telling followers: "Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! See you tonight at Intuit Dome."

Article continues below advertisement
Usher
Source: MEGA

Usher lived with Diddy as a teenager.

But his fans have their doubts surrounding Usher's claims, believing the deletion was far too "coincidental".

One user wrote: "You must really think we are stupid", while another added, "What?? Lol, timing is JUST a coincidence huh?"

A third said to the Yeah! singer: "Sure bro sure," while a fourth quizzed: "Did your account really got hacked or you're not telling us something?"

Article continues below advertisement
qthemusic/usher
Source: MEGA

Many of Usher's fans did not belief his reasons for X deletion.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Usher, 45, received support from some followers.

One wrote: "I been tweeted this EVERYWHERE that your acct was hacked and these ppl spreading fake news, GO OFF KING!"

Diddy, 54, was an executive on Usher's self-titled debut album and he lived with the rapper as a teenager in the 1990s.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs pictured central park hours before arrest
Source: MEGA

Diddy organised "Freak Offs" at his infamous parties.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking about what it was like sharing a house with Diddy, Usher told Rolling Stone in 2004: "Sex is so hot in the industry, man. There was always girls around.

"You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen."

Article continues below advertisement
scandal scarred usher ceelo green no longer welcome on the voice
Source: MEGA

Usher has previously discussed being present at Diddy's gatherings.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

A decade later while appearing as a guest on The Howard Stern Show, the star was quizzed over whether Diddy's home was "filled with chicks and orgying nonstop".

Usher replied: "It was pretty wild. It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn't necessarily understand it."

Article continues below advertisement

When asked if he would allow his own kids to experience living with the rapper, he said: "Hell no!"

Usher had not been directly accused of any criminal conduct in the case against Diddy.

However, in a lawsuit filed by Dawn Richard, Usher was accused of having been present (along with Ne-Yo) while Diddy was exerting physical abuse against his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

Article continues below advertisement
cassie spotted with bruises days after hotel incident
Source: MEGA

Diddy with ex-girlfriend Cassie who alleges rapper abused her.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer is currently on his Past Present Future tour, which will include dates in Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles during the North American leg.

He will kick off the European leg of his tour in London at The O2 Arena starting March 29, where he'll play eight nights, before moving onto to cities including Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin prior to a return to London next May.

Usher revealed he would be hitting the road late last year after completing his My Way: The Las Vegas Residency.

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.