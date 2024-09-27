Diddy's Infamous Stash of 1,000 'Bulk Bought' Lube Bottles Feared to Be 'Disguised Liquid Date Rape Drug'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney has offered up a bizarre explanation for the 1,000 bottles of baby oil seized by federal agents at his home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal conspiracy theories have now claimed the bottles were not filled with baby oil, but rather a liquid date rape drug known as GHB.
According to the 14 page indictment against the music mogul, the bottles were confiscated as alleged "freak-off supplies" which included "narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant".
Since Combs' arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, conspiracy theories have swirled regarding possible high-profile victims, celebrities who may have been aware of the music producer's alleged crimes – and now, the true contents of the 1,000 bottles.
On X, one user wrote: "Rumors are circulating it's not “baby oil” the FEDS confiscated but 1,000's of bottles of GHB drug at P. Diddy's place, a drug known on the streets as “Liquid Ecstasy.”
"The drug is a clear, slippery liquid that once applied to the body acts as a “performance enhancing additive” mentally and physically paralyzing an individual and is known to cause commas and seizures."
The post included two photos featuring federal agents and dozens of bottles of baby oil, though it's important to note the post included a Community Note clarifying one of the image appeared to be AI-generated.
Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, previously claimed the Bad Boy records producer purchased baby oil in bulk from Costco while denying the amount of product confiscated was in the thousands.
Agnifilo said: "I don’t know where the number a thousand came (from) … I can't imagine it's thousands. I'm not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything."
Speculation about the contents of the bottle seemingly aligned with statements from Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, on Combs' arrest and the alleged "freak-offs" at the center of his indictment.
Williams said: "The freak-offs sometimes lasted days at a time, involved multiple commercial sex workers and often involved a variety of narcotics, such as ketamine, ecstasy and GHB, which Combs distributed to the victims to keep them obedient and compliant."
When Agnifilo was asked if the baby oil was used as "lubricant for an orgy", he quipped: "I don’t know what you need a thousand – one of baby oil goes a long way."
Agnifilo further claimed his client purchased had such large quantities of baby oil because he shops in "bulk" for his large homes.
He claimed: "He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home.
"Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with?"
His explanation prompted Costco to address bulk buying claims.
The retailer told TMZ none of its locations sell baby oil in bulk nor was baby oil listed for sale on their website.
