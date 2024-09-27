Diddy's Infamous Stash of 1,000 'Bulk Bought' Lube Bottles Feared to Be 'Disguised Liquid Date Rape Drug'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney has offered up a bizarre explanation for the 1,000 bottles of baby oil seized by federal agents at his home.

RadarOnline.com can reveal conspiracy theories have now claimed the bottles were not filled with baby oil, but rather a liquid date rape drug known as GHB.

According to the 14 page indictment against the music mogul, the bottles were confiscated as alleged "freak-off supplies" which included "narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant".