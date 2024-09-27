Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dragged Into Diddy Scandal: Singer Jaguar Wright Makes Stunning New Claim Royals — Including Prince Andrew — Were 'Freak Off' Guests
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is accused of secretly taping multiple celebrities and top politicians in a sinister sextortion plot not unlike that of Jeffrey Epstein's.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal RnB singer Jaguar Wright, 47, has lifted the lid on the power players she "believes" are featured on Diddy's rumored "freak off" tapes – including royals Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew.
Wright, in a video posted to TikTok following Diddy's arrest and which you can watch below, said: "I'mma tell you who I believe is on the tapes.
"I believe Barack Obama got a tape. I know Jennifer Lopez has multiple tapes. I know Beyoncé got a tape."
She continued: "I definitely know they probably recycled some old Stevie J and Eve stuff. I know Drake got a tape. I know Rihanna got a tape.
"I know Chris Brown is on one of them tapes. I know Trey Songz has been like a supporting actor in many freak off films. Definitely Usher."
But according to Wright, people will be most "shocked" by the politicians and royal family members allegedly caught on camera attending Diddy's sex-filled "freak off" parties.
She said: "I think what will shock people are the politicians and the royals that were on that tape.
"And I'm still trying to figure out when Harry and Meghan are gonna be honest about their freak off tape."
Wright continued: "I don't think anybody really wants to talk about the fact that the royal family had many times at the Diddy parties.
"Especially that weirdo uncle."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hollywood has been rocked and many celebs have been left quaking in their boots following Diddy's arrest on federal sex crime charges on September 16.
Several pictures, videos and interviews from and about the disgraced rapper's infamous parties have resurfaced in the wake of his indictment – including one in particular from 2011.
In a 2011 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Diddy said he "hoped" to have Prince Harry, 40, and Prince William, 42, as guests at one of his parties.
The jailed music mogul, now 54, said: "Before when they were young bucks growing up and they were getting in a lot of trouble themselves, so, hey, I was like, 'Why don’t you come hang out with me?'"
Diddy then added: "Trust me, they're off the list."
As for Wright, her video posted to TikTok following Diddy's federal sex crimes arrest comes two years after she previously hinted at the "dark side" of the hip-hop mogul's parties in 2022.
Wright, who performed as a backup singer on Jay-Z's 2001 MTV Unplugged album, said she regularly attended Diddy's parties.
She also suggested she attended the gatherings to rescue what she perceived to be potential victims.
The Denials Delusions and Decisions and Divorcing Neo 2 Marry Soul singer, in the resurfaced 2022 clip, said: "Who is going to help them?
"What HR department do you know that has worked for any of these labels?"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to all the celebrities and politicians Wright named in her TikTok video for comment.
There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by any of the individuals she named.
