Fears Grow Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Epstein-Style SPY Running Sextortion Ring — as Claims Emerge Top Politicians Were Taped in 'Freak Offs'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has fueled fears he might be part of a Jeffrey Epstein-style sextortion ring – after allegedly filming politicians taking part in his X-rated "freak off" sessions without their knowledge.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the speculation surrounding the disgraced rapper's motives has intensified following the shock admissions from a former bodyguard, who claims Diddy, 54, kept tapes of powerful figures he lured to the parties.