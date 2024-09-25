Fears Grow Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Epstein-Style SPY Running Sextortion Ring — as Claims Emerge Top Politicians Were Taped in 'Freak Offs'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has fueled fears he might be part of a Jeffrey Epstein-style sextortion ring – after allegedly filming politicians taking part in his X-rated "freak off" sessions without their knowledge.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the speculation surrounding the disgraced rapper's motives has intensified following the shock admissions from a former bodyguard, who claims Diddy, 54, kept tapes of powerful figures he lured to the parties.
His behavior sparks obvious comparisons with pedophile financier Epstein who was claimed to have collected sex tapes of the rich and famous – including Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton.
A source said: "More and more claims are coming out Diddy was secretly taping his 'freak offs'.
"It's starting to add fuel to the fire he was running a sextortion ring, or at least using his tapes and 'party secrets' to exert a lot of his influence on the rich and powerful.
"The same was true of Epstein, with a mass of evidence out there now he was operating as an international spy tasked with collecting sex tapes so the world's most powerful figures could be blackmailed."
Diddy’s ex-bodyguard Gene Deal, who provided security to him throughout the 1990s, claimed Diddy kept tapes of politicians attending his alleged "freak offs" and believes the disgraced rapper's arrest is connected to a corruption scandal.
Speaking on The Art of Dialogue podcast, Deal claimed Diddy's prosecution might expose prominent figures and celebrities in New York.
Deal, without providing further details about the alleged tapes, said: "This is all bigger than Diddy."
When quizzed if any renowned individuals were on the reported "freak off" tapes, Deal added: "(Diddy) gave celebrity parties, so what do you think?"
Epstein was accused of being a Mossad or CIA spy by Prince Andrew's accuser last May.
Conspiracy theorists have long speculated about whether Epstein's sexual abuse was part of a campaign to acquire compromising material about high-profile figures and politicians on behalf of intelligence agencies.
And Virginia Giuffre added weight to the claims by posting a link on X to a Reddit post asking: "Does anyone else here also believe Epstein in all likelihood was a Mossad/CIA linked Intelligence agent that was responsible for helping run a Blackmail/Honey pot ring to entrap elite oligarchs?"
The post added: "Based off all of Epstein's known dubious activities, access to vast wealth, obvious connections to the Israeli Mossad (Ghislaine Maxwell's dad was Robert Maxwell, a powerful British oligarch with Mossad ties), and Epstein's suspicious murder that's been covered up as a suicide, I think a strong argument can be made Epstein was indeed an intelligence agent who helped run a blackmail/honey pot operation (that is most likely still running to this day).
"What better way to control the elites than to catch them doing something heinous and then hold it against them for life."
