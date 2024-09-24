'This is Bigger Than Diddy': Jailed Rapper's Ex-Bodyguard Hints Politicians Are in Taped 'Freak Offs'

Before his downfall, Diddy was praised for his political activism and advocacy for Black entrepreneurs in his native New York City.

The Bad Boy Records founder was even given a key to the city by Mayor Eric Adams due to his contributions to social issues, particularly in Harlem, where he was born and raised.

But Combs was forced to return the key when a 2016 video surfaced showing him apparently beating up his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.