Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

'I Thought I Was Going to Die': Michigan Woman Randomly Attacked After Uber Driver Drops Her Off at Wrong Location

Michigan Woman’s Night Turns Violent After Uber Mistake Leads to Assault
Source: GoFundMe; Screenshot from WXYZ

Morgan Catton was reportedly randomly attacked walking down the street in Detroit after her Uber driver dropped her off blocks from her destination.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Michigan woman claims she was the victim of an unprovoked assault in Detroit after her Uber driver mistakenly dropped her off at the wrong location, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the evening of Sept. 13, Morgan Catton, 27, was heading in an Uber she ordered from downtown Detroit to stay at a friend’s house in the area of Hazelwood Street and 14th Street so she wouldn’t have to drive all the way back to her residence in Mount Clemens, WXYZ reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Michigan Woman’s Night Turns Violent After Uber Mistake Leads to Assault
Source: Screenshot from WXYZ

Catton was walking down the sidewalk to her friend's house when the unprovoked attack took place.

Catton told the media outlet she is familiar with Detroit and is a bartender at Tin Roof in the downtown area.

Around 10:20 p.m., her Uber driver dropped her off a few blocks from her actual destination.

Michigan Woman’s Night Turns Violent After Uber Mistake Leads to Assault
Source: Screenshot from WXYZ

Catton documented her injuries after the attack, as seen here.

Catton got out of the vehicle and decided just to walk the remaining distance to her friend’s house.

On that walk to her friend’s house, she reportedly encountered a man on a bicycle riding along the sidewalk. Catton said she stepped aside to let the man pass.

Article continues below advertisement
Michigan Woman’s Night Turns Violent After Uber Mistake Leads to Assault
Source: Screenshot from WXYZ

Catton said the attack happened so fast, she had no time to react.

MORE ON:
crime

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

“When he got close to me, he got off his bike, looked at me, grabbed me by the neck and threw me to the ground, where he repeatedly punched me in the face,’ Catton told WXYZ. ”It happened so quickly. There was no time to react. I didn’t even get my hands on him at all.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: WXYZ/YouTube

Police are now searching for the suspect in the attack.

After the random assault, Catton said the suspect quickly fled on the bicycle.

She told WXYZ that she thought she was going to die, adding, “There were no words exchanged. It happened so quickly. There was no time to react.”

Article continues below advertisement

Police said they are now searching for the suspect, described as a man in his 40s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, riding a dark blue or gray bicycle.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at (313) 596-1000.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.