'I Thought I Was Going to Die': Michigan Woman Randomly Attacked After Uber Driver Drops Her Off at Wrong Location
A Michigan woman claims she was the victim of an unprovoked assault in Detroit after her Uber driver mistakenly dropped her off at the wrong location, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the evening of Sept. 13, Morgan Catton, 27, was heading in an Uber she ordered from downtown Detroit to stay at a friend’s house in the area of Hazelwood Street and 14th Street so she wouldn’t have to drive all the way back to her residence in Mount Clemens, WXYZ reported.
Catton told the media outlet she is familiar with Detroit and is a bartender at Tin Roof in the downtown area.
Around 10:20 p.m., her Uber driver dropped her off a few blocks from her actual destination.
Catton got out of the vehicle and decided just to walk the remaining distance to her friend’s house.
On that walk to her friend’s house, she reportedly encountered a man on a bicycle riding along the sidewalk. Catton said she stepped aside to let the man pass.
“When he got close to me, he got off his bike, looked at me, grabbed me by the neck and threw me to the ground, where he repeatedly punched me in the face,’ Catton told WXYZ. ”It happened so quickly. There was no time to react. I didn’t even get my hands on him at all.”
After the random assault, Catton said the suspect quickly fled on the bicycle.
She told WXYZ that she thought she was going to die, adding, “There were no words exchanged. It happened so quickly. There was no time to react.”
Police said they are now searching for the suspect, described as a man in his 40s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, riding a dark blue or gray bicycle.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at (313) 596-1000.
