'I Thought I Was Going to Die': Michigan Woman Randomly Attacked After Uber Driver Drops Her Off at Wrong Location

A Michigan woman claims she was the victim of an unprovoked assault in Detroit after her Uber driver mistakenly dropped her off at the wrong location, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the evening of Sept. 13, Morgan Catton, 27, was heading in an Uber she ordered from downtown Detroit to stay at a friend’s house in the area of Hazelwood Street and 14th Street so she wouldn’t have to drive all the way back to her residence in Mount Clemens, WXYZ reported.