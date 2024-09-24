Secrets of J Lo and Ben Affleck's 'Disso Queen' $1,000-An-Hour Divorce Lawyer Revealed: From Online Divorce Business to Dissing Marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have enlisted the help of celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser to mediate the dissolution of their two-year marriage.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the secrets behind Wasser's sought after services, including her eye-popping hourly rate, thoughts on marriage and how she revolutionized the industry with an online divorce business.

For the Gone Girl actor, this isn't the first time he's leaned on the so-called "Disso Queen". Wasser, 54, mediated his divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner in 2018.