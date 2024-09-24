Revealed: What Diddy Said to His Kids in Desperate Call From ‘Horrific’ Jail As He Awaits Sex Trafficking Trial
Sean "Diddy" Combs has reportedly been in touch with his children from jail after being arrested on sex trafficking charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The embattled music mogul has reportedly spoken “briefly to family members and his children via phone,” an insider told People.
The source also said that Diddy, a father of seven, is “very concerned” about his kids’ “well-being.”
The insider added, “He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated. Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated.”
Amid the arrest and accusations, another source close to the family claimed Combs’ children are “in a state of crisis and shock.”
The insider told People, “It’s heartbreaking to see the children in the state they’re in. This is their father. But to them, he’s not Diddy — he’s Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father.”
Combs shared a son Christian, 26, and twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, 17, with his late wife Kim Porter, who died in 2018. He also adopted Porter’s son Quincy, 33, whom the model shared with Al B. Sure!.
In addition, the embattled rapper is the father of son Justin, 30, with stylist Misa Hylton, as well as daughter Chance, 18, with Sarah Chapman.
He welcomed his youngest daughter, Love, with Dana Tran in October 2022.
Sources say his family is “leaning on each other for support” and “turning to God for guidance and strength.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy was arrested on federal sex crime charges in New York last Monday.
A 14-page federal indictment unsealed the following day officially charged the embattled record producer with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy pleaded not guilty to the three federal sex crime charges during his arraignment hearing.
He is now sitting in pretrial detention on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a federal judge rejected his $50 million bail proposal twice.
