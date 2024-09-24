Nudes, Drugs, Alcoholism, and Disease: Sleazy Secrets of Johnny Depp's Artist Idol Revealed — 'Everything He Stood for Resonates Deeply With Me'

As Johnny Depp prepares to release his latest film Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is opening up about how much he idolizes Amedeo Modigliani – the tortured artist the film is based on.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Depp and Modigliani share similarities in both their art and their troubled lives.

The parallels in their lives are coming to the surface as Depp tries to recover from his hellish defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard while telling the story of the Italian painter and sculptor.