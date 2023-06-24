Your tip
Amber Heard Looks Happy in First Public Appearance Since Losing Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

heard depp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 24 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Aquaman actress Amber Heard was all smiles at her first public outing since losing a $10 million defamation lawsuit to Johnny Depp, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 37-year-old actress attended the premiere of her new film, In The Fire, at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy on Friday, June 23. She was snapped wearing a plain white top and a cream midi skirt with a front split. She completed the look with a simple black clutch and black court shoes, which she later removed during the outing.

amber heard quits hollywood moves spain
Source: mega
This marks her return to the big screen following a highly-publicized defamation case brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, which she lost in 2022. Despite the legal drama, Heard appeared happy and carefree as she laughed and joked around with friends and others who attended the festival, including Italian co-star Luca Calvani.

Heard's appearance in Italy also marks the first time she has promoted a film since her court battle. However, the actress is set to appear in the upcoming DC film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, where she is expected to reprise her role as Mera.

Embedded Image
Source: mega
In The Fire is a thriller set in Colombia in 1899 and tells the story of a doctor who attempts to cure a young boy who is thought to be possessed by the devil. Heard plays the boy's mother and is tasked with saving her son and her own life.

MORE ON:
Amber Heard
Embedded Image
Source: mega
Heard has been living in Spain with her two-year-old daughter, Oonagh, who was born via surrogate in April 2021. Despite the recent legal woes, Heard looked happier than ever as she navigated the cobbled streets of the festival, shedding her shoes along the way.

The actress was seen chatting and giggling with her companions, sipping on wine, and enjoying the atmosphere of the event.

Source: radar
As RadarOnline previously reported, Heard allegedly "quit" Hollywood following the defamation trial while Depp is working hard to regain his stardom, landing a record-breaking $20 million deal with luxury fashion house Dior.

