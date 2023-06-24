Amber Heard Looks Happy in First Public Appearance Since Losing Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

This marks her return to the big screen following a highly-publicized defamation case brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, which she lost in 2022. Despite the legal drama, Heard appeared happy and carefree as she laughed and joked around with friends and others who attended the festival, including Italian co-star Luca Calvani.

Heard's appearance in Italy also marks the first time she has promoted a film since her court battle. However, the actress is set to appear in the upcoming DC film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, where she is expected to reprise her role as Mera.