Fans React To Rumors Amber Heard Is In Less Than 10 Minutes Of 'Aquaman 2' As Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Continues

This comes after Radar reported an online petition to get Heard removed from the entirety of the Aquaman sequel reached over 2 million signatures as Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp's shocking defamation trial continues.

"In his $50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife Amber Heard," the change.org petition summary read, going on to reference testimonies given in court alleging the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star repeatedly physically abused Depp. "Also, Amber Heard was arrested in 2009 for abusing a former domestic partner, Tasya Van Ree."

"As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project," the text continued. "They must not ignore the suffering of Heard's victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser."

The petition currently has over 2,900,000 signatures.