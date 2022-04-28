Petition To Have Amber Heard Dropped From 'Aquaman 2' Goes Viral As Johnny Depp Court War Shifts Focus On Career

The exes met on set of The Rum Diary in 2009. Depp and Heard wed in 2015, and she ultimately filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage. Following the filing, Heard accused Depp of domestic violence and got a temporary restraining order against him.

"It's been six years of trying times," Depp said while taking the stand on April 19, addressing how public perception has changed due to the explosive claims.

"It's pretty strange when one day you're Cinderella, so to speak, then 0.6 seconds later you're Quasimodo. I didn't deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who have believed in me for all these years. I didn't want any of those people to believe that I had done them wrong or lied to them or that I was a fraud. I pride myself on honesty."